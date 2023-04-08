“And He Calls Himself a Christian?”: Russell Wilson Upsets Fans after Making Celebratory Post on Good Friday

quarterback Russell Wilson (3) watches as the closing seconds tick away during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Good Friday fell on April 7th this year. On this day, everyone remembers the Lord for the supreme sacrifice he made for all of humankind. Russell Wilson, the star quarterback of the Denver Broncos, who himself is a devout Christian, is known for celebrating and propagating the teachings of Jesus. However, Wilson made a mistake (or did he?) when he wished people on the holiday.

The word ‘good’ in Good Friday means holy or pious. Additionally, the holiday is generally looked at as a somber one because Jesus sacrificed himself for humans on this day. Therefore, some fans took issue when the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s story which he shared on his official Instagram account.

Why were fans disappointed with Russell Wilson?

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback uploaded a post from his Good Man Brand to his Instagram Story. The caption of the post was: “It’s a Good Friday to go for a cruise.” And he captioned the story, “Happy Good Friday.”

Some fans did not like that way with which Russell approached the pious day. Here’s how they reacted:

…and he calls himself a Christian. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BYdQgCzaQt — Leena Fay (@leenafay22) April 8, 2023

“Russell, you may want to google what “Good Friday” is pic.twitter.com/q26rZi2ItZ — broady (@broadyboy101) April 8, 2023

Despite the star QB’s caption, it should not be forgotten that some believe that the holiday does not hold a dark connotation. Some treat it as a new beginning instead of an end. Hence, it is understandable why the top quarterback felt the way he did.

Will things change for Russell Wilson in 2023?

The 2022 season went horribly for Broncos and Wilson. He was termed by many as the worst QB who played throughout the season. However, since then, his team has made enormous changes to their roster.

Broncos’ new coach, Sean Payton, can have a tremendous impact on the team’s performance. He is surrounded by equally talented veteran coaches who can work their magic and help the team revive.

Additionally, an improved offensive line can do wonders. The new offensive line coach, Zach Strief, can help the team select a new center. Even though Wilson absorbs more sacks than a typical QB, he needs a stronger unit in front of him.

No one is expecting Denver to make noise. This is enough for any team to get motivated. Many think that Russell Wilson is done and dusted. However, this can motivate him to give his best on the field.