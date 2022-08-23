‘Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted me to remove Roger Goodell’, Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter Reveals He Could Have Rid $200 Million NFL Commissioner

The founder of a pizza chain is the last person you would think that could remove the existing commissioner of the NFL. But, that almost happened in the mid 2010s.

Papa John’s is one of the most thriving food chains in the United States of America. It is the 4th largest pizza delivery chain. This popularity has been earned over many years.

Papa John’s is known as the fastest and cheapest way to bring pizza to big gatherings. It has locations nationwide, catering to all audience.

As a result of the popularity, Papa John’s was eventually brought in as a sponsor of the NFL. Papa John’s was known as the official pizza of the NFL.

The first person Peyton Manning looked to embrace was the Papa John’s guy pic.twitter.com/TonFPltdyN — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) February 8, 2016

Starting in 2010, Papa John’s started to air on NFL broadcasts as the official pizza sponsor of the NFL. This included founder John Schnatter starring in advertisements. These advertisements most notably had Peyton Manning starring alongside.

Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted Schnatter to remove Roger Goodell

In the mid 2010s, unpopularity of Roger Goodell was at an all time high. There were many events that brought the NFL into a bad light.

This caused the popularity of the NFL and teams to drop. Many owners wanted Goodell gone as they felt he wasn’t managing the league properly.

For example. Ray Rice’s domestic abuse case that went on for a long time showed the NFL in a bad light. Additionally, Deflategate resulted in the suspension of Tom Brady, which didn’t sit right for many NFL fans.

In 2017, multi billionaire Donald Trump also attacked the NFL for allowing players to kneel during the anthem or not show up. All of these incidents combined showed the NFL in a bad manner to the casual fan.

Papa John Schnatter trashes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, says Jerry Jones and Daniel Snyder hate Goodell and want him fired. “Goodell is a coward and he is incompetent and he’s just lucky.” Fearless is must-see, must-hear today. pic.twitter.com/RQ4UERcwVa — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 19, 2022

In response, Snyder and Jones went to Schnatter to help them fire Goodell. They claimed that Schnatter was popular among league circles and held influence. However, Schnatter did not want to misuse his influence to fire Goodell.

Instead, Schnatter gave Goodell advice that his support system is failing him. He warned him that he had to turn everything around soon. In retrospect, Goodell did good, increasing the value of the NFL to more than $112 billion.

