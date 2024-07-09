Throwback: Patriots Super Bowl XLIX Win Inspired a Dad to Name His Twins After Tom Brady

Over the years, it has been seen that NFL fandom knows no borders, and the story of the Caffyn family proves just that. Brian and Grace Caffyn, hailing from Hong Kong, took their love for Tom Brady to a whole new level when they named their twins after the New England Patriots legend.

Advertisement

It all started back in 2015, right after Super Bowl XLIX. Brian, a Connecticut native who’d been living abroad for two decades, was still riding high from watching Brady lead that historic comeback against the Seattle Seahawks. He had flown thousands of miles to witness that moment in person at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Fast forward to 2018, and the Caffyns got the chance of a lifetime of introducing their Brady-inspired twins to the man himself. Tom Brady met face-to-face with two toddlers named Tom and Brady. And Brady being ever the charmer, had a field day with the kids.

“You’re Tom, but I’m Tom, too,” he said. “We got the same name. How cool? I got your name… It’s great to meet you guys.”

Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018

The whole interaction was pure gold, heartwarming enough to melt even the iciest of rival fans. However, the Caffyns didn’t stop at first names. They went all in, giving the twins middle names inspired by Julian Edelman. So, the full names were Thomas Killian and Brady Edelman.

The family traveled more than 8,000 miles from Bali to Foxborough just for this meet-up. The Patriots, recognizing real fans when they see them, even shared a video of the twins having a blast at the facility.

Once Brian and Grace Caffyn named their twins after Tom Brady, they noticed their kids embody different sides of the NFL legend’s personality.

The Twins Reflect Different Personalities Of Tom Brady

According to the couple, little Tom is the spitting image of TB-12’s calm and composed off-field demeanor. He’s the quiet one, taking everything in stride, while Brady is a bundle of energy, always on the move and curious about everything around him. Of Brady, he said,

“Brady just wants to jump around and see what everybody is doing all the time. It’s like he’s checking out the defense.” Brian said

It’s almost as if the twins are a living representation of Brady’s dual nature – cool as a cucumber off the field, but a fireball of enthusiasm and leadership when the game is on. Brian also believes that the twins would really appreciate their names when they are old enough to fully grasp their namesake.