Despite $180M Contract, Kirk Cousins Reveals Reluctance to Buy Dream Sports Car

Kirk Cousins, fresh off signing a mammoth new deal with the Atlanta Falcons, could practically buy out a whole car dealership. Yet, he’s still chasing a dream—getting his hands on a sports car. Recently, on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Cousins shared an intriguing story and it all started with a chat he had during his rookie days with former Redskins quarterback Rex Grossman.

Kirk Cousins shared the hilarious memory with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. Back when he was a rookie, Rex Grossman asked him if there was anything he wanted to splurge on now that he was an NFL player.

Cousins laughed and said, “Man, I’ve always wanted a sports car,” but noted he was only on a rookie deal and would save up.

Now, 13 years in the NFL, and he still hasn’t bought that dream car! Will and Taylor couldn’t believe it. Moreover, as a seasoned veteran, Kirk Cousins looks back on Grossman’s suggestion to buy a sports car.

Grossman, then in his 11th year, probably had splurged on his wishes and knew the joy it brings. Now, Kirk feels the same—players who’ve earned their spot and big contracts should treat themselves. The Falcons star quarterback has finally picked out the sports car he wants for his garage.

Kirk Cousins Has His Eyes Set On a Mercedes Sports Car

Kirk Cousins further revealed a fun tidbit from Super Bowl LVIII week in Vegas when he took some sports cars for a spin on a race track. Now, he’s thinking about buying one. The Mercedes AMG GT, in particular, caught his eye after those adrenaline-pumping test drives.

“If I were to get one, I’d probably go that route and get the AMG GT,” He said.

The AMG GT’s top model is priced approximately at $350,000. Given Cousins’ new $180,000,000 contract with the Falcons, it’s a no-brainer. Besides, with the Falcons partnered with Mercedes-Benz, that AMG GT is just a phone call away.