After Getting Compared To Patrick Mahomes, Caleb Williams Caught Practicing the 3x Champion’s Signature Move

Just a week after Patrick Mahomes set the NFL world on fire with a behind-the-back pass against the Detroit Lions, Caleb Williams was caught practicing the same during practice today.

Ever since Caleb Williams broke onto the college scene, the comparisons between him and Patrick Mahomes have been rife. From their similar talent in spotting spaces to a cannon of an arm, they have a long list of similarities. It looks like one is the face of the league already, while the other is taking all the steps in the right direction to be one.

Hence fans were ecstatic to see the footage of the Bears rookie already emulating the three-time Super Bowl winner’s insane pass from last week. In the video from the Bears training camp, Caleb next to his teammates surprised the fans in attendance by taking a short run-up before switching to a backpass.

While the pass lacked the finesse and precision of Mahomes, fans were still happy to see the rookie practice and follow the footsteps of the Chiefs quarterback. Just like the throw, Williams is practicing to walk in Mahomes’ footsteps with his play. And fans can’t have enough of it.

“They Not Like Us” – Patrick Mahomes Fans Shoot Down Caleb’s Chances At Emulating Their GOAT

While neutral fans were pleased to see the growth of an upcoming star trying his best in the NFL, some Chiefs fans were not happy with the footage. They accused the first overall pick of trying super hard to be like Mahomes but warned him that he would fail at it.

Dude wants to be Mahomes so bad

— Barkley Super Bowl LIX MVP (0-0) (@BarkleysBurner_) August 22, 2024

He really wants to be the quirky version of Mahomes

— Toasty (@toasty_5676) August 22, 2024

they not like us.

— Soulofarrowhead (@Soulofarrowhead) August 22, 2024

This unfriendly response from Chiefs fans brought the worst in Bears fans as they retaliated by discrediting Mahomes’ internet-shaking pass. Netizens first asked for proof that Patrick invented this move. Secondly, they argued that it’s a fairly simple move that can be replicated by most NFL QBs.

It’s really not as hard as everyone is making it out to be. I bet most NFL qbs can do it

— Allan Housell (@housell10) August 22, 2024

Mahomes invented this?

— iamjavonnanton (@RavishBirdRude) August 22, 2024

While the debate around Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes is here to stay, an early resolution can be found tonight as the Bears take on the Chiefs in their final respective preseason games.

Though it’s not confirmed that the match will be graced by the presence of the two QBs, fans have a reason to be optimistic since this is their last opportunity to experiment and get game-like action before the real deal in September. And Andy Reid at least is known to put in his starters during pre-season.