After Getting the Bears vs. Lions Prediction Wrong, Cam Newton Uses Rap Music to Pick the Packers-Dolphins Thanksgiving Winner

Cam Newton, who got a lot of predictions wrong in week 12 of the season, was back with his week 13 picks. Cam went a different way picking his winners for the upcoming week’s matchups including the three Thanksgiving games. He decided to bust out some catchy tunes, using rap music to deliver his predictions.

However, with two games already concluded from this week, he’s off to a mixed start. The Lions went into week 13 with the best record in the NFL, standing at 10-1.

Playing their traditional Thanksgiving game, this time against their divisional rivals, the Bears, everyone predicted a victory for them. Chicago went into the game with an abysmal 3-8 record, but Cam predicted that the Bears would win this matchup.

However, Newton’s prediction fell through as the Lions emerged victorious in a closely contested snooze fest, winning 23-20. They are now 11-1 and sit comfortably at the top of the NFC North.

In the next Thanksgiving fixture, the former MVP predicted the Cowboys to win over their divisional rivals, the Giants. Dallas came into the game 4-7, but they played against the team that was 2-9 coming into week 13. America’s Team won 27-20, giving Cam his first win of the week.

For the third Thanksgiving fixture, the Green Bay Packers are playing the Miami Dolphins. The Packers come into this game with an 8-3 record following their rout of the 49ers last week, winning 38-10. The Fins are 5-6 but have won their last three matches. Cam Newton picked Miami as the possible winner of this matchup despite facing a tough opposition. He’s not off to a great start on this one too as Green Bay took 14 point lead in the first quarter.

” Week 13 picks. This I go. Ya’all go for Detriot, going for Chicago. Not the Giants, I’m going with Dallas. Miami they need it.”

The former Panthers QB picked the Chiefs over the Raiders, Falcons over the Chargers, Bengals over the Steelers, and Cardinals over the Vikings in all Saturday Night Fixtures. For the Sunday Night Games, he picked Seattle over the Jets, Commanders over the Titans, Texans over the Jaguars, Rams over the Saints, and Bucs to win against the Panthers.

Cam predicts that the Ravens will win over the Eagles but believes the Niners will bounce back and win against the high-flying Bills. For the last game of week 13, he picks the Broncos to get a result over the Browns. Let’s see how many of his predictions come through.