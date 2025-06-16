After Giving Up Basketball, Colorado WR Joseph Williams Played Every Position From ‘Quarterback to Defensive Lineman’ Growing Up

The upcoming college football season will be pivotal for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. After finishing 9–4 last year, Coach Prime is under pressure to elevate the team’s performance, and he’ll have to do it without his two biggest stars: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But the losses don’t stop there. Several other key contributors also moved on, forcing Sanders to rebuild much of the roster from scratch.

To fill the void, he leaned heavily on the transfer portal and signed a wave of new talent. One of the most intriguing additions is sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams.

Colorado’s receiving corps from last season—featuring Hunter, Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., and LaJohntay Wester—has been wiped clean following their senior campaigns. In response, Sanders brought in three promising four-star freshmen: Quentin Gibson, Adrian Wilson, and Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., along with the experienced 6’5″ Sincere Brown. But it’s Williams, a transfer from Tulsa, who may have the biggest immediate impact.

At 6’2″, Williams had a breakout year with the Golden Hurricane, racking up 588 yards and five touchdowns on just 30 receptions. He arrives in Boulder as a polished, explosive target for whichever quarterback, Julian Lewis or Kaden Salter, wins the starting job. But Williams’ story runs deeper than just putting up numbers as a wideout.

Though football was always his focus, he also played basketball and ran track during his younger years. However, once he entered high school, he chose to dedicate himself fully to football in the pursuit of greatness.

“My whole entire life was football. I also sprinkled in a couple of basketball and a little bit of track, but my main focus was football. Started playing when I was like five. Things really got serious when I went to my freshman year of high school. Growing up, I was always like a multi-position type of player. In Little League, I was playing D-Line, RB, QB, and WR. So when I went to high school, I and playing QB all the way up to my senior year and made the switch to where I play receiver and Safety.”

Recognizing his potential, coaches advised him to make the switch, and rather than resist, Williams embraced the change. It turned out to be a life-altering decision. Although he was highly effective at both receiver and safety, most college programs saw him as a defensive back and recruited him accordingly.

Williams remained open to the idea of playing safety and even hoped to follow in Travis Hunter’s footsteps by playing both ways. But when he arrived at Tulsa, the coaches saw something special in him as a wideout and committed him to that role exclusively. It was another pivotal moment—and one that paid off. His performance as a receiver not only elevated his game but also opened the door to join Colorado’s promising rebuild.

Now, Joseph Williams steps into the spotlight in Boulder, ready to help lead a new-look Buffaloes offense. With his athletic pedigree, position versatility, and rising star power, he could be one of the most important players in Coach Prime’s quest to take Colorado to the next level.