Tyreek Hill Couldn’t Catch a Break From Jokes About His Growing Family After Sharing Baby Bump Snap With Wife Keeta

It was a happy day for Tyreek Hill as QB teammate Tua Tagovailoa finally returned to the field, despite a loss to the Cardinals. The wide receiver was even happier as his pregnant wife, Keeta, and his mother, Anesha, came to watch him play at Hard Rock Stadium. He posted a picture with his family to mark the occasion. However, fans turned this wholesome moment into a free-for-all roasting session.

In the adorable picture shared on X, Hill stood in the middle, with one arm around his wife and the other around his mother. The trio was all smiles, with Keeta proudly flaunting her baby bump. Netizens, however, were more focused on how Hill was adding another baby to his already-large family.

They didn’t leave any stone unturned in pulling Hill’s leg, filling his comment section with an influx of jabs.

Anther baby. God damn! — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) October 28, 2024

Fans also mentioned the rumor about Hill fathering 13 children, which, though unverified, isn’t too far off. In an older interview on ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game,’ Cheetah was asked if he had 10 kids, to which the receiver simply bowed his head, neither confirming nor denying the speculation.

Where are the 13 other kids? — dpat (@HalfBaked802) October 28, 2024

Some online users also poked fun at his “Hill Family” caption, joking that many members were missing from the photo, while others mockingly praised him for helping address the world’s declining population.

“Hill Family” is missing some people… — GanjaGod.sol (@GanjaGodSOL) October 28, 2024

You did your part to fix the worlds decline in population. — YanMan! (@YanMan86) October 28, 2024

According to reports, Hill has officially fathered seven children with four former partners and has been involved in a number of paternity suits in the past. In May this year, the receiver announced his wife’s pregnancy news after the couple went through a rough patch and divorce rumors.

Tyreek’s divorce rumors

Hill is expecting his first child with Keeta Vaccaro, who has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey on her social media. The influencer also dropped a hint about the due date last month through an Instagram story with the caption, “2 more months.” This means that we can expect the Hills to welcome their first kid next month!

The happy news comes as a relief after the couple was reported to have filed for divorce just three months after tying the knot in August 2023. However, Hill denied the separation and instead blamed the ‘erroneous’ filing on a “f***ing bonehead” who had been fired.

The divorce petition was ultimately dropped. The Miami star cleared the air in March this year, and revealed how the initial dispute arose around the topic of a Postnup.

“We had conversations about a postnup,” shared Hill during an appearance on The Pivot podcast. “That was really where it all spiraled from.”

He also shared that he and his wife have been undergoing couple’s therapy to help them move over the rough patch.