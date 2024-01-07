After Trevor Lawrence’s Unfortunate Injury, CJ Stroud’s ROTY Level Performance Comes as Icing on the Cake for Texans; Here’s How

Everybody counted out the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback, Rookie Defensive Head Coach, Rookie Offensive Coordinator, there were more reasons to doubt them than trust them. Creating the perfect environment for CJ Stroud to make a name for himself on the road, with the season on the line and with just one game-winning drive required was a daring task.

Advertisement

But Stroud did it anyway, truly changing the way the entire NFL world looks at him. Doubters were shut, naysayers silenced and critique trashed. It was a poised, calm, mature performance from one of the top prospects coming out of college this year.

Advertisement

And now the Texans stand at the precipice of winning the division. Just one game stands between them; Jacksonville Jaguars Vs Tennessee Titans. If the Jags were to lose this game on the road, the Texans make it to the top slate of the AFC South. A feat no one predicted for them as they started out this season. But if the Jaguars win, Texans have to be satisfied with a hard-fought Wild Card Playoff Berth.

Jaguar’s star QB Trevor Lawrence, who missed the first game of his career against the Carolina Panthers, remains a game-time decision according to Head Coach Doug Pederson. His importance to the team is extremely high. And the team counts on his leadership to lead them through this make-or-break situation.

Advertisement

Lawrence was out with shoulder and finger injuries. According to the reports, he’s not injured anymore but there is pain to be managed. Now it all comes down to his tolerance and how much he can take to make it through 4 quarters. CJ Stroud’s place in NFL history hangs in the balance.

Trevor Lawrence Stands Between CJ Stroud & History

Titans on the other hand, another Rookie QB-led team, stands at the bottom of the AFC South with just 5 wins this season. They do have the offensive firepower in DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, but the different parts of the puzzle have still not been solved. Thus, it should not be a monumental task to beat them.

But at the same time, this is the NFL. And there’s no reason for the Titans to tank for a top-pick spot since they seem comfortable with the QB situation as of now. Presumably they would want to play spoilers for their divisional rivals. The Jaguars are tough even without their starting QB as we saw on New Year’s Eve. It was a shutout performance by the Jags, winning over the Panthers 26-0.

And it does leave hope with the Jags even if Lawrence decides not to play. But if they lose, with or without him, CJ Stroud eliminating the Indianapolis Colts with a game-winning drive to enter the playoffs will become one of the greatest Rookie QB performances in a single game.