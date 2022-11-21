Odell Beckham Jr To Play For The Giants? Star Receiver’s Latest Tweet On Saquon Barkley Sparks Fresh Landing-Spot Rumors

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Ram player Odell Beckham Jr. watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been quite good this season. After a forgettable 2021 season, they have been able to establish themselves as serious playoff contenders this time around.

This Sunday, they took on the comparatively weaker Detroit Lions. As expected, the Giants fans were confident that their team will succeed in registering another win. However, what happened on the fateful day really left a lot of fans utterly shellshocked.

Although the Giants started off well in the first quarter, they were absolutely blown away in the second. Moreover, something similar happened in the third quarter as well which meant that even before entering the final quarter, the Giants were trailing by a whopping 18 points.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Planning On Joining The Giants?

Although the team from New York tried scripting a comeback in the final minutes, they ended up losing the game quite comprehensively. As it turns out, along with the fans, renowned wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was also keeping a keen eye on the clash.

🤐🤐🤐🤐 I miss @saquon — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

“They really went crazy today,” OBJ Tweeted after the game was over. Replying to this, Charles James II asked OBJ if he was “celebrating on the star” but the WR’s response ended up igniting brand new rumors.

Odell claimed that he misses Saquon Barkley. Barkley is a major part of the Giants and OBJ’s Tweet has prompted fans to think that the WR might end up playing for the Giants quite soon.

However, as far as his landing spot is concerned, it would be fair to say that Odell has kept the fans and even experts guessing. There were rumors that the Packers might sign him as Aaron is in need of an experienced receiver.

Post that, reports emerged that Von Miller is trying his best to get Odell on the Bills’ roster. Of course, the Rams were interested in roping him into their squad and now, the Giants seem to have joined the race.

Of course, it wouldn’t be fair to conclude anything by referring to just a Tweet from Odell but the fact that he talked about missing Saquon and the fact that the Giants are playoff contenders this season do point towards a Giants-OBJ union.

