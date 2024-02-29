mobile app bar

After Mike Lombardi Asks Antonio Pierce to “Shut Up”, Ryan Clark Goes Off on The Former GM: “Took an Emotionally Dead Team…”

Vasudha Mudgal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After Mike Lombardi Asks Antonio Pierce to "Shut Up", Ryan Clark Goes Off on The Former GM: "Took An Emotionally Dead Team..."

Antonio Pierce and Ryan Clark; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

In a recent episode of ‘The GM Shuffle’ podcast, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi launched a pointed critique of the newly appointed head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce. Michael Lombardi’s sharp words about Antonio Pierce, hinting that Pierce’s roots in Compton somehow make him unfit to grasp “the Raider Way,” have stirred up a storm in the sports world, including a fiery response from ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

Lombardi didn’t hold back on his podcast, stating, “He thinks he knows the Raider Way because he’s from Compton. It’s a joke. This guy is driving me crazy. Can he just shut up? Why won’t somebody in the Raiders tell him to shut up?” Lombardi’s comment didn’t just throw shade at Pierce’s skills; it kind of threw in the whole backstory he has made to get where he is now under the bus.

Ryan Clark’s response to Lombardi’s comments was both passionate and protective of Pierce’s achievements. Highlighting the hard work and dedication Pierce has shown, Clark pointed out, “He took an emotionally dead team and made them winners in the last nine games.”

Clark’s stepping up for Pierce isn’t just about defending a colleague. Antonio has managed to flip the script for a team, injecting a serious dose of grit and determination where it was sorely needed. Antonio Pierce’s story is nothing short of inspirational. Despite Lombardi throwing doubt his way, Pierce’s track record is loud and clear for anyone paying attention. And the Raiders Nation agrees.

Raiders Nation Rally Behind Antonio Pierce

The support for Pierce from Raider Nation has been overwhelming. Comments range from calling Lombardi a “loser” who is bitter about his son’s dismissal from the team to affirmations of Pierce’s authenticity and dedication to the Raider ethos.

The reaction from the Raider Nation has been both swift and supportive, with fans rallying to Pierce’s defense. One user remarked, “@mlombardiNFL is a loser. He’s salty because his son was fired. AP is and will always be more of a Raider than he is.”

Another echoed, “The scariest thing about RC is that he used to be a GM, and it’s probably more like him still in the league.” These reactions no longer only challenge Lombardi’s criticisms but also have fun with Pierce’s resilience and success, reinforcing his reference to the group and its loyal supporters.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Vasudha Mudgal

Vasudha Mudgal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Vasudha, a dedicated journalist at The SportsRush, has cultivated a deep appreciation for the NFL over the past year. Her journey from being an English educator to a sports journalist is marked by her extensive writing experience and unwavering passion for sports. With a never-ending enthusiasm for reading and discussing the competitive nature of the NFL, Vasudha's favorite player is Patrick Mahomes, whom she aspires to meet someday. A high school basketball enthusiast, she embodies the dynamism of balancing diverse interests in sports. Vasudha's prolific writing career boasts around 400 articles, all centered on the intricacies and excitement of the NFL.

Read more from Vasudha Mudgal

Share this article

Don’t miss these