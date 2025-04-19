After Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce’s ‘1587 Prime’ Steakhouse, Travis Hunter Keen to Open a Restaurant for Foodies

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. laughs during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whether you’re the face of the league or a perennial backup, athletes are often encouraged to search for external revenue sources. For many, that means investing in restaurants.

Opening a premier, downtown steakhouse has become an unofficial tradition for the NFL’s top talents in recent decades. With everyone from John Elway to Dan Marino having established some form of an upscale eatery, Patrick Mahomes and his star tight end, Travis Kelce, are following suit.

Their new 1587 Prime steakhouse is set to open this summer, and their newfound business venture may have already sparked an interest in the league’s next superstar, Travis Hunter. During the latest episode of his aptly titled The Travis Hunter Show podcast, the former Colorado Buffalo shared his ideas on potentially opening a restaurant of his own in the future.

However, the location would apparently have to be centered around Hunter’s personal tastes. In noting that he would only serve foods that he already enjoys, the star of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft listed out his potential menu items.

“Red Velvet, that would be the dessert, with some vanilla ice cream and a chocolate chip cookie. I would sell like, buffalo chicken sandwiches, pancakes, American deli hot wings, French fries. I’d be selling everything, for real. I’d serve all my favorite stuff that I like to eat, cause I’d want to eat at my restaurant all the time.”

Clearly, Hunter doesn’t have the same upscale vibe in mind as Mahomes and Kelce. Seeing as restaurants owned by NFL players are becoming increasingly common, Hunter’s unique menu options could manage to help him stand out more in the marketplace.

Travis Hunter shares his favorite kind of fish to eat

Keeping in line with the foodie theme of the latest Trav’s Mailbox segment, the 2024 Heisman trophy winner was asked to share his favorite type of fish. A known fisherman and outdoors enthusiast, Hunter had a tough time in narrowing down his preferred choice.

“I don’t know. I had snapper, that was kind of good… Snapper, crappy, and tilapia.”

As the future NFL star worked his way through the remaining list of questions submitted to him by fans, one stood out as being a bit strange. In response to one of his subscribers inquiring about the number of dreads he has on his head, Hunter couldn’t help but to laugh at the ridiculousness of the question.

Given his response, his editor will likely think twice before including those kinds of questions in future segments.

“Bro, I don’t know. How would I? Like, I’m finna just sit here and count my dreads? Who is going to sit here and just count their dreads? And I bet that was a grown ass man asking another man how many dreads he has. And Matt literally looked at that question and said, ‘Yea. Imma put that one on there.’ …Don’t ask another man how many dreads he’s got.”

The no-nonsense prospect has less than a week to prepare for night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he is expected to hear his name called early. Hunter’s two-way capabilities have proven to be an impossible conundrum to solve, however, he still maintains that he will be playing both sides of the ball at the next level.

With his future remaining just as cloudy as it was the day he left Colorado, fans will have to wait until April 24th before they can have any confidence in knowing where Hunter will play football next.