Jackson Mahomes Hyped Up After Brother Patrick Braves the Cold For a Yet Another Playoff Win

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes continued to showcase his prowess this weekend, steering the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Dolphins. The star quarterback’s triumph not only puffed up Kansas City fans but also sparked excitement in his brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes recently shared a hype video on Instagram amidst the excitement of the upcoming Divisional Round clash against the Bills. Notably, this also marks the Chiefs’ first away playoff game during Mahomes’ quarterback era. So, a hype video for the fans was a good idea.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2JE_E1Jk34/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The post attracted comments from fans and known personalities, including Jackson Mahomes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1747332140797436324?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jackson Mahomes left a spirited comment, “LFG BRO!!” on Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram post in a show of brotherly support. Patrick is gearing up for the crucial clash against Josh Allen and the Bills, so he needs all the support he can get.

The reaction has come after a long radio silence from Jackson on brother Patrick Mahomes’ posts, especially after allegations against him.

Fans React To Patrick Mahomes’ Hype Video As Chiefs Prepare To Face Josh Allen & Co.

Fans flood Patrick’s Instagram with fervent support ahead of the Divisional Round clash. The anticipation builds as fans express love and excitement, eagerly anticipating Mahomes’ performance against the Bills.

Advertisement

Celebrity and sports figures join the chorus of support for Patrick Mahomes. Deestroying hails Mahomes as a legend, while Texas Tech’s official account highlights “Playoff Patrick,” and Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea, exclaims, “Letttssssss goooooo.” The edit was certainly a declaration of the playoff version of Patrick Mahomes, that fans will be seeing in the next few games.

That being said, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are set to renew their quarterback rivalry in the playoffs, tied 3-3 in their head-to-head matchups. It is a potential legendary QB rivalry reminiscent of the greats, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Mahomes and Allen have dominated as the top QBs since 2020.

Their rivalry is intensified by leading in wins, total touchdowns, and yards. Both the athletes are MVP-caliber, finishing top three twice in recent years.