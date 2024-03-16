“I Feel No Different”: First Week Into Retirement, Jason Kelce Still Visits Philly Facilities for Weight Lifting

Jason Kelce has officially hung up his cleats. And through the New Heights podcast, fans get insight into elder Kelce brother’s first week into retirement. During the latest episode of their widely heard pod, Travis asked the former Philly center what it feels like being retired. The former Bearcat retorted, “Zero difference. I’m actually still going down to the facility to get couple of weight lifting sessions in.” Ever innocent Jason admits being a “creature of habit”, whereas his brother reminds him that he’ll probably follow his routine till the barn is up and running. But as the Philly legend admits, that will be a “2 year project probably.”

Advertisement

Jason Kelce has been with the same team all his career. Has almost had the same off season every year for 13 years. And he has carried that into his retirement year as well. As to how he’ll end this cycle of habit and routine, he says, “I feel no different. I’m assuming once organised team activities, OTAs, start up, especially once training camp and the season start rolling around, it’ll really start to hit a little bit more. Yeah, but one week in? Not much difference to be honest with you.”

Social media and Eagles nation was full of wishes and blessings for Jason Kelce. Undoubtedly he has been a pillar in the community while also being a leader on the field. His trust in Jalen Hurts gave the whole offense and team confidence in their play caller. And Hurts also proved Jason right with the Super Bowl appearance last year. Yes, they could not get over the hump, but it is not easy to win against a dynasty.

Advertisement

Something, that Jason Kelce has actually done already in his career. 2016. Philly Vs Patriots. Everyone knows what happened. Well, when all was said and one, Kelce stood out as one of the most informed and educated voices in football, and strictly talking about football here. His acumen and judgement that fans saw through the podcast were only an icing on the cake that was his personality.

Jason Kelce Replied to Over a 1000 Texts in Retirement Week 1

In the first podcast post retirement, Jason Kelce reveals that he’s heard from so many people after his announcement that it’s been hard to keep up. Nick Mangold, Sam Bradford, people that Kelce looked up to as a young pro footballer, all chimed in and wished him on his retirement. Something that actually led to an insane situation.

After the announcement, Jason Kelce’s phone naturally blew up. But in his own words, “Dude, my phone had over a thousand text messages.” To which Travis asks, “You still getting back to them?” and Jason immediately retorts, “I finally got back to, I think, everybody but at this point, it was so hard getting through it, and I did it in different days. So, I don’t know man,” Jason Kelce actually looks stressed about all the messages he had to reply to in the past. Yes anyone would feel overwhelmed with that kind of flurry but he should know he is one of the most influential leaders of pro football in the last decade. And that deserves a proper farewell.