“Protect This Man at All Costs” Jamaal Williams Entertains NFL World With Crazy Comments in His First Press Conference for the Saints

One of the most charming guys in the NFL, Jamaal Williams found a new home in New Orleans. After a brief stint with the Detroit Lions, the veteran Running Back signed a new contract keeping him through the 2025 season. His recent introductory press conference for the Saints turned out to be a fun session among the fans, and instantly it became viral on social media.

Saints fans are going to love Jamaal Williams 🤣 (🎥: @Saints) pic.twitter.com/esi9HeJVXL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 17, 2023

The BYU product looked super-excited about his new job and reuniting with his college mate Taysom Hill after six years. Indeed it is always a surreal moment, especially after coming out of a productive season and his skills being valued by a franchise.

Netizens praise Jamaal Williams for his innocence

The Running Back has a lot on his table to be happy about. He bagged a three-year deal worth $12 million and $8 million guaranteed. Williams’ last season with the Lions saw his career-best performance of 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He remained on the top of the tally, undisputed until the 2022 regular season games wrapped up. Hence it’s quite natural for an athlete like Williams to celebrate the moment and kickstart a new journey. And guess what? Fans just loved his spontaneous comments for the media question thrown at him.

In the press conference, the veteran spoke on random things, including his plans to mess with Hill and prove his worth under new management. He claimed that his old team, Detroit Lions, had actually extended him an offer; however, it was not worth consideration since it looked more disrespectful.

He understood that his time in Detroit was over, and he needed to look for more opportunities in the market. The 27-year-old was certain to receive attractive deals since he was coming off a great season.

Williams thanks the entire Saints fraternity for believing in him

For the past couple of days, there was a lot of chatter on the veteran’s future. Per Yahoo Sports, the Bills and the Bengals happened to be the front runner showing their interest. However, the Saints deal came out of the blue. “I am just excited, I am trembling from excitement right now — I’m just shaking. I can’t wait to go to work, though,” Williams said to the reporters.

“Honestly it came out of nowhere, but at the same time, I just love how they had an interest in me and showed that they wanted me to be here. I’m just proud to be a part of a great team like this,” he added.

Williams was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with Aaron Rodgers before making his way to Detroit. It will be interesting to see how much the Running Back fares in a new environment.