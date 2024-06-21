Tom Brady Dating Rumors: After Reveal of Bill Belichick’s 24yo Girlfriend, TB12 Makes Buzz for Multiple Sightings

Tom Brady can never stay far behind Bill Belichick, whether it is about collecting the most amount of NFL accolades or making headlines for dating someone. Just days after it was all but confirmed from the horse’s mouth that Coach Belichick is seeing Jordan Hudson, his former QB has stirred the rumor pot.

According to US Weekly, having been seen multiple times with 32-year-old Isabella Settanni, Brady has now been linked to the Brazilian influencer. Interestingly, some argue that she bears a startling resemblance to Gisele Bündchen.

However, setting speculation aside, these rumors were rejected by reports from insiders. Yet, the internet quickly attached the two together. In a sense, it is easily digestible gossip for most fans, as the closeness to Bündchen gives so much fodder to the rumor factory.

That said, the 32-year-old Brazilian influencer has a respectable following of 200,000 followers on Instagram. The model-cum-influencer built her following by showcasing her terrific fashion sense, and her passion for sports like surfing and skiing. She also provides insight into tracking health activities and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Particelli Settanni (@isasettanni)

From the looks of it, this might be a rumor with no legs, but with Brady, you can never say for sure. Dailymail.com’s attempts to reach the 7x Super Bowl champion failed, so there’s no official comment on the situation.

NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady-Isabella Settanni Dating Rumors

The internet never loses an opportunity to troll, especially when it’s Brady on the other side. The rumors, even if untrue, gave social media users a lot of content to build around, particularly the resemblance to Bündchen, which sparked comments like “Well he certainly has a type” and “So he has a type.”

Overall, it was a showcase of the wittiest comments about the most celebrated QB of all time. Here are some of the best comments on Tom Brady’s dating rumors:

He’s not going to let his Portuguese go to waste — Stan Sampson (@StanSampson) June 21, 2024

This social media user brought Belichick into the mix:

That girl is old enough to be Belechick’s girlfriend’s mother. — DHL (@DrHotLunch) June 21, 2024

While others pointed out the obvious:

Bro just loves Brazilians — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) June 21, 2024

That is literally Giselle 12 years ago — TDawg (@TDawg8509) June 21, 2024

And some were just angry with rumors and nothing being confirmed:

Wasn’t familiar with your game big dogpic.twitter.com/1DUTOcT0j6 — That Hurts (@That_Hurts) June 21, 2024

The Brady rumor will probably be confirmed or denied in the upcoming days. But until then, fans on the internet are not going to let Brady pass by just like that. Trolls and zingers will be aimed at the apparent couple until someone puts the news to rest for good.

That said, this isn’t the first time Brady’s dating life has been made public after splitting with Bündchen. TB12 has been linked to Russian fashion model Irina Shayk and socialite Kim Kardashian.