Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Isabella Settanni’s IG Posts Gets Hijacked by TB12 Fans

Just when the football world was trying to digest Bill Belichick’s new relationship with a 24-year-old former cheerleader, Brady made headlines for having a soft spot for a particular type of woman. This time he was spotted with a new Brazilian model and influencer, Isabella Settanni, who his fans believe looks like Gisele Bündchen.

Just days after the two were spotted together a few times, internet sleuths were quick to search for her Instagram profile. And keeping up with the ‘new girl in football town’ tradition, TB12 fans started bombing her IG comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Particelli Settanni (@isasettanni)

“Don’t break his heart,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, a fan from Brazil warned her about Brady’s romantic escapades, [Translated by IG]“Beware… when you’re past the deadline, Tom Brady goes in there and trades you for another new one [laughing emoji].”

Another fan stated, “Congratulations Tom. Very good taste. by Brazilians. Only the top ones.”

Isabella boasts more than 215,000 followers on her Instagram who are charmed by her fitness and beauty. Which is something even Gisele Bundchen is known for.

TB12 fans were quick to spot the big similarities between Isabella and Gisele. One of the biggest ones was their nationality as both hail from Brazil. But the list of similarities doesn’t just end there. Both Gisele and Isabella stand at a height of 5 feet 11 and promote a healthy lifestyle through social media. However, Isabella is definitely the sportier one between the two.

Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni Have One Big Thing in Common

The 32-year-old’s Instagram is a witness to how much she loves skiing and surfing. In one of her posts, she even poured her heart out while talking about her love for sports and its benefits. And with Brady being a seven-time Super Bowl Champion himself it does seem to be a perfect match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabella Particelli Settanni (@isasettanni)

However, as reported earlier Tom Brady’s relationship with Isabella Settanni is not romantic and is strictly platonic in nature, rendering his “taste for Brazilian women” untrue.

That said, one needs to address the fact that Brady after his divorce has only made headlines with models, be it Veronika Rajek, Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, or Isabella Settanni.