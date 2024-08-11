After Three Million People Saw His “Game”, Sauce Gardner Responds To Troll “Exposing” Him

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) waves to the crowd as he walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner, a bonafide social media star got the short end of the stick for being successful and famous, finding himself in the crosshairs of a troll who thought he had exposed the Jets CB. Two-time All-Pro CB known for his fiery online presence, opted for a more restrained approach this time around.

Advertisement

A screenshot of Gardner posing with three flight attendants circulated online. Accompanying the image was a quirky caption: “4 hours is not enough Sauce for us, fly with us again.” The post indicated the crew’s enjoyment of the Jets cornerback’s company during their brief flight together.

But leave it to trolls to get a take it out of context. A troll account on X named Joseph T did just that when he implied certain things about Gardner’s meet-up:

“Sauce Gardner had s*x with 3 flight attendants during the flight. Goooner.”

Sauce wasn’t going to let it go without a reply. He called out the troll for his obsessive trolling of the Jets CB, pointing out that the troll’s account is full of malicious posts about Gardner.

However, he decided to take the high road, stating that the troll couldn’t tarnish his good image because there were no skeletons in his closet. Sauce advises the naysayer to put his relentless dedication to good use and do something productive in his life.

“Since 3 million people already seen this, I looked at your page and you been trynna “expose me” for quite a while now. just wanna let you know that you can’t expose me simply bc ain’t no shame in my game. The amount of dedication you have can be used for something positive lol.”

Since 3 million people already seen this, I looked at your page and you been trynna “expose me” for quite a while now. just wanna let you know that you can’t expose me simply bc ain’t no shame in my game‍♂️The amount of dedication you have can be used for something positive lol https://t.co/EGDU4HlxYV — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) August 11, 2024

It seems that the troll has made a habit of “exposing” the Jets CB, posting borderline inflammatory and cringe things. Like most of Sauce’s posts, fans came across it, expressing solidarity and support, with many urging him to ignore the hater.

Fans React to Sauce Gardner’s Invasive Trolling

Fans felt the best way to handle such incessant trolling was to take the high road and just ignore the troll. They pointed out that Sauce’s troll is some loser who craves attention and the Jets CB is giving it to him by replying. See for yourself,

Ignore them goat — ⚡️ (@LebronFLB) August 10, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

He’s a Loser Sauce forget him — Adonis Filippes (@TFilippes) August 10, 2024

A user commented,

Delete this, don’t give him further attention. That’s what he wants — stack☘️ (@jstack75) August 11, 2024

One user exclaimed:

Crazy stuff man. People really out here trying. — Justin Laing (@JustinLaing12) August 11, 2024

The season is about to begin for Sauce and the Jets. The haters and naysayers will continue to hate but superstars like Gardner have bigger things to worry about. The Jets CB needs to keep his eye on the ball as the Green Gang prepares to go all the way to the Super Bowl.