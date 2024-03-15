Cam Newton Destroys Skip Bayless for His Awful Take On Anthony Edwards’ Incredible Block: “It’s So Easy, You Do It”

Former Panthers sensation Cam Newton recently criticized Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless for his poor analysis of NBA star Anthony Edwards’ game-saving block against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The two-time All-Star leaped nearly 47 inches for that game-sealing block to Aaron Nesmith. And what’s even crazier is that his head made contact with the rim.

However, this marvelous block did not seem to please Skip Bayless, while most thought it was one of the best blocks of the season. On his show, “Undisputed,” Skip boldly described it as killing a gnat with a sledgehammer,” suggesting that Anthony Edwards didn’t need to do all that since Jaden McDaniels half-blocked it himself. Even after a little quarrel with his co-host Keyshawn Johnson, Skip Bayless reiterated his stance, labeling it “the easiest block ever” and even likening it to a “dad block.”

This commentary riled Cam Newton up, who challenged Skip Bayless to try the same block himself if he thinks it’s so simple, on his podcast, “4th and 1.” He then revised the challenge and asked Skip to simply attempt to jump high enough for his head to reach the rim.

“Since it’s so easy, you do it.” Cam added, “Let me tell you something, fu*k the block, hit your head on the orange. If you can’t do that ‘Ssshhutt Up!’ and keep your irrelevant comments to yourself.”

Cam believes Skip lacks the comprehension to grasp what Anthony Edwards just did, and rightfully so. However, at the same time, it must be acknowledged that it’s not the first time Cam bashed the ‘Undisputed’ host.

Cam Newton Responds to Skip’s Criticism About His Show

Cam Newton created a stir last year on his podcast after referring to Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff as ‘game managers’ instead of ‘difference makers.’ He did recognize the possibility of these quarterbacks achieving success but also stressed the importance of distinguishing between managing games and executing game-winning strategies.

Analyst Skip Bayless criticized Newton’s comments on “Undisputed” doubting his understanding of football. Skip said, “This is just wacky stuff,” followed by, “Cam…you know more football than that, right?” as per the Sun. Nevertheless, Newton didn’t brush off the criticism and addressed the personal aspect of Bayless’s comments.

The thing that I have a problem with is… Address the point that I made, not me, and oftentimes that happens in regards of athletes trying to make their point.” Cam added, “My definition of that managing player is a player who has the ability to make the right play at the right time, protecting the football at all costs.”

Newton stated that he was not belittling the skills of Prescott, Purdy, Tagovailoa, and Goff, but only differentiating them from top-tier quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady, who are prime examples of exceptional game-changers. Many NFL fans stood behind Newton’s viewpoint despite the controversy.