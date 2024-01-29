David Montgomery Girlfriend: 6 Months Ago, Lions Running Back’s GF’s Dog Got Involved in a Scary Attack

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery and his girlfriend Tatum Causey are college sweethearts and have spent over seven years nurturing their relationship. However, just six months ago, the couple faced a misfortune in their new Michigan home when their dog was involved in a terrible incident. That incident left a troubling mark on their transition to the new residence, as reported by TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement records disclosed a June 4 incident at David Montgomery’s Grosse Pointe Shores home. Responding to a distressing report, officers found Montgomery’s Pitbull mix, Lola, had allegedly escaped and attacked a smaller dog on the sidewalk.

In police body camera footage, Montgomery’s girlfriend, Tatum Causey, detailed the incident, stating Lola got out while she was in the backyard. Distressed, she asked if anyone had seen Lola, only to find her brother carrying the puppy in his arms.

The other dog owners detailed the harrowing encounter in a report. They claimed that Causey’s dog viciously bit their dog’s leg and caused severe injuries. Lola apparently has such a relentless grip that it reportedly resulted in the audible sound of their dog’s leg breaking.

The owners of the dog that was bitten were also hurt, as they were trying to defend their dog from Lola. They reportedly had bite wounds and lacerations, which can easily traumatize anyone involved.

Consequently, Tatum had to face legal repercussions after the incident. She was charged with a misdemeanor, and that too, for nursing an uncontrollable dog. As a matter of fact, she pleaded not guilty, according to the reports obtained from the court. Notably, a hearing was held in late June 2023.

Unfortunately, a month after the distressing incident, Tatum Causey posted a picture of Lola on her Instagram. She spoke her heart out in that post, which was enough to indicate that Lola had passed away.

David Montgomery’s Girlfriend Tatum Causey Embraces Motherhood

Tatum has had a lot to deal with since moving into the Michigan house last year. But she has discovered serenity through the journey of motherhood. Just last year, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Tatum celebrated the 8-month milestone of her and Montgomery’s child. She expressed gratitude for bringing a healthy baby into the world and added how fast it all happened.

Moreover, Tatum admitted that the journey had its challenges, but she wouldn’t trade it for the world. She even offered her helping hands to parents who could relate to her story. The caption read,

“This is also the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s so simple because I wouldn’t trade it for the world but so confusing because of all that comes with it.“

Tatum Causey never imagined the changes that she saw her body make after birth. All the more reason why she expressed gratitude for being in a generation where such experiences are openly discussed.

With these two different scenarios involving Tatum Causey, we have gotten to know that she is a strong-hearted person. The way she went through the trauma incurred by her dog being involved in a biting incident and the purity she voiced out in her Instagram post about being a mother are really commendable. The Detroit Lions running back must be a proud boyfriend, knowing he has Tatum in his corner for life.