“You’re the One Who’s Supposed to Fix Everything”: Joy Taylor Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Blaming the Media for the Jets’ Struggles

Before the season began, the New York Jets were labeled as a dark horse for the Super Bowl, with a healthy Aaron Rodgers spearheading them. After returning from a season-ending injury that ended his debut season before it began, Rodgers was supposed to lead the Jets back to glory days. But, cut to four months later, the Jets have not only failed to secure a playoff berth but have also won just four games so far.

A-Rod’s lackluster performance and off-field drama are widely considered the reasons behind the Jets’ poor showing, but in the quarterback’s eyes, part of it is the media’s fault. That’s exactly what he said after a slow 2-5 start, and it has significantly irked FS1 analyst Joy Taylor, who launched a scathing rant against the Super Bowl winner for his lack of accountability.

Joy believes Rodgers currently has a simple job—act like a leader and take responsibility for the debacle rather than blaming the media. She reminded the quarterback that people in New York looked to him as the solution to their team’s woes, so the least he could do was take accountability for the matter.

“Just take some accountability… Honestly, I think sometimes just when people take accountability and you know it’s not really all their fault, you get more grace right? But you’re the star. You’re the one who is supposed to fix everything. So even if it’s not all your fault, just say it.”

Netizens had polarizing reactions to Joy’s plea to Rodgers. The star quarterback’s fans felt it was unfair for A-Rod to bear all the blame when the squad collectively failed to play to its potential.

Aaron Rodgers fans hate the narrative that the QB was responsible for Jets’s hapless showing this season. pic.twitter.com/eVMrXv4oei — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 25, 2024

Passionate Jets fans, however, disagreed with this take. They sided with Joy because, like the majority, they had placed their utmost faith in Aaron to turn things around in the Big Apple. So, they believe the least A-Rod could have done was take responsibility and be apologetic for the poor campaign.

New York Jets fan rips apart Aaron Rodgers & Co. pic.twitter.com/vX7Tt1XQTR — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 25, 2024

Netizens and Jets fans agree with Joy Taylor that Aaron Rodgers should stop cribbing and take ownership of the disaster with Jets this year. pic.twitter.com/jsSnvRzGUx — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 25, 2024

Others, meanwhile, weren’t surprised by Rodgers avoiding responsibility, as they had seen the same behavior during his time in Green Bay.

Some are not surprised as this is who A-Rod is. https://t.co/rdjthq2sy1 pic.twitter.com/GlX8eqrUKT — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 25, 2024

Back in October, when the Jets were routed by the Steelers 15-37, Aaron Rodgers controversially blamed the media for the loss. In his eyes, ignoring the media from that point on was the step he and his team should have taken to avoid an embarrassment like that again.

With the Jets having won only two games since then, it seems Rodgers’ solution to the team’s woes was misguided. It’s high time he starts looking inward rather than outward, as this blame game is not translating into results.