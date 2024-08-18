After Travis Kelce, Chiefs’ Fans Find a New KC Heartthrob in ‘Thor Lookalike’ Carson Steele

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Carson Steele (33) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have always attracted passionate fans due to their own liveliness and zeal. But this season, there’s a new reason for all the buzz. And no, it’s not Travis Kelce. With a fresh wave of supporters keeping their eyes peeled, rookie Carson Steele has emerged as the latest heartthrob in KC who is giving them ‘Thor’ vibes.

Advertisement

Steele was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old fullback has since been diligently honing his skills, recently captured practicing before his big debut at Arrowhead Stadium.

Carson Steele looks like Thor ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/hqp78WrkNz — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 17, 2024

While his rigor was appreciable, fans couldn’t help but go wild about his uncanny resemblance to the Marvel character Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth.

I said this last week! — kc_chieftie (@kcginger13) August 18, 2024

I showed this to my 7 year old and it was the first thing he said “Does Thor play for the Chiefs, Mommy?!” — Lacee Amos (@LaceeAmos) August 18, 2024

And let’s be honest, with those flowing blonde locks, a build that screams “ready for battle” and that fierce game-day expression, it’s hard not to make the comparison.

Arguably, Steele looks like he could be Thor’s long-lost brother. All he’s missing is Mjölnir, but with the way he’s been practicing, maybe the football is his version of the all-powerful hammer.

The Chiefs might have found their next big star, and if Steele keeps breaking tackles and hearts, his opponents better watch out.

Chiefs’ heartthrob Carson Steele is more than just a superhero look-alike

Steele’s appeal isn’t just about his looks, though. The rookie running back/fullback from UCLA has already made a splash on the field, leaving fans raving about his powerful 20-yard run in the preseason opener. He’s got the build, the attitude, and, apparently, even a pet alligator named Crocky-J — another reason he’s become a fan favorite.

That said, his football journey began at Ball State University, where his impressive physique and flowing blonde locks earned him nicknames like “Thor” and “Man of Steele” even in the past.

His power on the field matched his appearance, with Steele rushing for 891 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. His reputation only grew in his sophomore year, where he was able to produce 1,556 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 2023, Steele took his talents to UCLA, earning 847 rushing yards and six touchdowns for the Bruins. His often-talked-about work ethic and consistency caught the eye of the Chiefs, leading to his signing and a chance to make his mark in the NFL.

Now, with his imposing build and fierce playing style, Steele is quickly becoming a standout in Kansas City. And with fans already comparing him to a superhero, who knows what he could do on the field!