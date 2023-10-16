After ‘Ugly’ Win Against the Giants, Stefon Diggs Reveals How His QB Josh Allen Gets Him to Push Harder

Oct 15, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball after making a catch against the New York Giants during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In the “Sunday Night Football” matchup, the Buffaloe Bills triumphed with a 14-9 win over the New York Giants. The game’s decisive moments unfolded in the fourth quarter, with the Bills scoring the only two touchdowns. However, the game was marred by a tense incident when RB Damien Harris required hospitalization during the play.

This victory marked a turnaround from a challenging performance the previous week in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefon Diggs shared his perspective on Josh Allen’s performance after the game. Out of 28 passes, 16 aimed at Diggs, resulting in 10 catches for 100 yards. Stefon Diggs praised Josh Allen in an interview with SNF on NBC, stating that it inspires him to strive for excellence in his own game.

Stefon Diggs Lauds QB Josh Allen’s Performance in Victory

Stefon Diggs shed light on the contributions of team captains and playmakers, with a specific mention of Josh Allen. Diggs explained how Allen while striving to stay composed during matches, sometimes needs encouragement to inject more enthusiasm.

Witnessing Josh Allen’s strong decision-making and performance acts as a source of motivation for Diggs. He highlighted the quarterbacks’ leadership qualities. Stefon said after the game:

“Josh would come to me. He tries to say, like, “I want to just stay right here,” and I tell him like, “I need a little bit of juice out of you.” It sometimes gets me going a little bit when I see my quarterback going, but I ratted him making good decisions and balling out there, you know, juiced up.”

Josh Allen commented on the victory, acknowledging that it might not have been a picturesque win but emphasizing that it holds the same value. He credited the defense for their role in securing and admitted to a missed opportunity on a key play. John Allen pointed out the need for offensive improvement but expressed acceptance of the win, despite the nail-biting conclusion.

“I mean, it’s an ugly win but it counts the same as a pretty win. Our defense, man, they bailed us out. Coach put the ball in my hands there on that third down, I missed Dawson (Knox). We gotta have those. Offensively, we gotta be better. We’ll take the win, we hate that it came down to that last play but we’ll take the win.”

Stefon Diggs Gets 100 Receiving Yards (Again)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense faced another challenging week, struggling to gain momentum until late in the game. The New York Giants’ defense effectively pressured Allen while focusing multiple defenders on Stefon Diggs, limiting the Bill’s passing game.

However, Allen’s leadership shone in the second half, securing the win. He completed 19 out of 30 passes for 169 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Stefon Diggs was his primary target, making 10 receptions on 16 targets for 100 yards. Following the win, the Buffalo Bills stands second in the division with Miami leading the AFC East.