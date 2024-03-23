“Oversaw Worst Offense in Football”: Stephen A. Smith Questions Jets Coaches as Ex QB Dan Orlovsky Claims Best Roster in 40 Years

The New York Jets had the most uninspiring and unimaginative offence last season, ranked 31st overall averaging merely 268.6 yards behind the 30th-ranked offensive line in the league. There was optimism around them at the start of the season simply because they brought in 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers. But as soon as their poster boy went down, their dreams for the playoffs were gone.

However, Joe Douglas and the organization have stepped up their efforts to fix the issues that plagued them last season. The new roster is coming along nicely and, as per Dan Orlovsky, this is one of the most talented Jets rosters in the past four decades.

During the recent First Take episode, the former Lions QB, while praising the newly structured Jets roster, also made his doubts known. Given the age and injury history of pivotal players, they are just one accident away from the whole season falling apart. While Dan believes a healthy roster could beat any team in the AFC and possibly play in the Championship game, the question of whether they can stay healthy will loom over them till the end of the season.

However, Stephen A. Smith dismissed the notion that the Jets would be able to make it that far. While he agreed that the Jets have a talented roster right now, he is unsure of them. While the injury concern factor is in the equation, he believes the coaching duo of Robert Saleh and Nathaniel Hackett, who were responsible for the worst offences in the league, is another factor that makes him question the team’s future.

He asserted that the reason Hackett still has a job even after a horrible stint with the Broncos and then leading the worst offence in the league with the Jets is because of Rodgers. The Jets needed to hire a better OC, which they haven’t done so far. While the roster is talented, the coaching personnel responsible for guiding and shaping this offence against the opposing DCs are not up to the task and won’t be taken seriously by other teams.

“Here is my issue with the Jets — Do they have the pieces? I am not so sure,” Smith said. “One of the reasons is because we don’t know if Smith is going to be healthy, don’t know if Rodgers is going to be healthy. We don’t know these things… That’s one component. When we see people talk about the Jets, they say Nathaniel Hackett with Robert Salah oversaw worst offence in football… They lamented that the only reason Hackett is there is because of Rodgers. They needed an upgrade when it comes to him… In the end when you are looking at teams talking about the Jets and their offence, are you not concerned that the personnel from coaching perspective really shaping this offence is not going to be up to snap enough against the opposing DCs and HCs plotting against them?”

Agreeing with Stephen A., Orlovsky feels Hackett was disappointing after A-Rod’s injury. Dan believes Aaron wants offence to be built around him as per his preferences, and Hackett is willing to do that. So coaching is a big concern. However, he asserts that if we take the QBs out of the equation from the football team, the current Jets roster is more talented on paper than most teams in the AFC.

Former NFL QB Believes New York Jets Have Better Roster than Kansas City Chiefs

Dan Orlovsky accepts that coaching might be the downfall of this Jets offence, but this doesn’t change the fact that they still have a better roster barring QBs than the Bills, Dolphins, and even the defending champions, Kansas City Champions. If the Green Gang stays healthy, you can bet on them to make the AFC Title game. He said,

” The question of coaching is fair. Here is my counterpoint. If we took the QBs away from these football teams and they’re not in conversation, if we just go on paper right now, this Jets roster, I don’t know how many teams in the AFC have a better roster. The Bills don’t have a better roster, Miami doesn’t, maybe Baltimore. Kansas City doesn’t have the better roster. It’s just that they have the guy (Patrick Mahomes).”

Since the start of March, as per Spotrac, they have signed two Guards Joe Simpson on a 2-year $12m deal, and Jake Hanson on a year-long contract. They also brought in a new Right Tackle Morgan Moses from the Ravens, signed league veteran Left tackle Tyron Smith in free agency for one year, and also signed veteran receiver Mike Williams. They also have the 9th overall pick in the draft, and could potentially bring in another Offensive lineman.

Defensively, they were already one of the best in the league but they have still brought in more reinforcements. The club has brought in Safety Chuck Clark, Cornerback Isiah Oliver, Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu, and DE Solomon Thomas.

The Green Gang hopes to get the best out of an experienced yet ageing squad. Currently, they have the perfect balance of young and old in every department.