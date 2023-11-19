“Has He Tried Watching the Packers?”: David Bakhtiari’s Controversial Take on College Football Causes an Uproar on X

College Football is finally getting the success it deserves with its players getting massive NIL deals and now the game is enjoying an expanding audience. This year for college football has been special, especially after a spike in Deion Sanders’ popularity, resulting in a huge surge in viewership. However, Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari reckons that college football is actually tough to watch.

Recently, Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari shared his views on how he feels about college football that he once played in before joining the big league. In a social media post, Bakhtiari stated he is not a big fan of the sports league and that watching college football is not an easy task. He wrote, “Ima keep it real with y’all…I am NOT a fan of watching college football. It’s tough to watch.”

After his tweet went viral, many NFL critics and football fans responded to his opinion on X. Bakhtiari faced criticism, but he quickly delivered a fitting response, explaining why he feels that way about college football.

Not just football fans, but former Tennessee Titans linebacker, Will Compton also shared the Packers’ OT tweet while criticizing him. He said he does not know who David is, but if he is wearing a football jersey, then he must have played college football too.

David Bakhtiari didn’t hold back this time. He responded to Will Compton, calling college football an “inferior product.” He added that only a few will acknowledge this truth because most people prefer to go along with the majority.

The 32-year-old offensive tackle tried to prove what he claimed earlier by highlighting the sloppy and poor play in college football. He compared college plays to hearing “nails on a chalkboard” which tells how unpleasant it is for him to watch. He claimed that only a few college games are enjoyable each year and showed dissatisfaction with the overall quality of the play in most matchups.

Record-Breaking Viewership Highlights Week 11 College Football

While David doesn’t seem to be a fan of CFB, the viewership numbers of college football have been off the charts this season. During Week 11, college football fans turned their attention to one of the most awaited games of the season: Michigan vs Penn State. Wolverines are dealing with plenty of issues with coach Harbaugh getting banned and Sherrone Moore entering his first game as the acting head coach of Michigan. The expectation was already there that the viewership would increase.

Michigan Wolverines defeated Penn State by 24-15 and the game which was broadcast on FOX gained 9.16 million viewers. Some other games that saw huge viewership in Week 11 were Washington vs. Utah (5.17 million), Georgia vs. Ole Miss (4.83 million), and Florida State vs. Miami (4.14 million). This week saw high TV ratings, and with only two weeks left in the regular season and one Conference Championship game ahead, the viewership is likely to increase.