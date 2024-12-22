“Ain’t Gonna Let Cam Ward Get Away”: Travis Hunter Doubles Down on the Miami QB Challenging Him to a Game of 1-on-1 Basketball

Simply put, Travis Hunter is a freak athlete. Not only is he good at football but he is also exceptional on the basketball court. And now, Cam Ward has challenged the Buffs star to a game of 1-on-1.

The two projected top-five NFL Draft picks have discussed a pick-up game, and according to Hunter, he’s not about to let Ward walk away with an easy win.

“Cam Ward, we [are] going to have this basketball 1-on-1. I ain’t going to let him get away,” Hunter said on the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, with a big grin on his face.

It was a fun response that got the masses wondering what a matchup between the two would look like. Well, both players are about the same height: Hunter stands at 6 feet 1 inch, while Ward is just a bit taller at 6 feet 2 inches.

But Ward would have a considerable mismatch on Hunter down low. Coming in at 223 pounds compared to Hunter’s 185, Ward would most likely have the time of his life “bullying” his counterpart in the paint. Still, Hunter likes his chances.

“There’s only one way to find out,” Hunter said in response to who he thinks would win.

Hunter’s basketball skills

Hunter was actually seen dunking and hooping in a viral video recently. The two-way star was hitting no-look three-pointers from half-court like he was Steph Curry. He followed that up by putting on a dunk show for the fans. And we’re talking a legit dunk show; between the legs and even off the bounce. Hunter was flying through the air.

While some fans were terrified of Hunter getting injured, many saw it and marveled at his athletic ability. It’s not every day you see a football player dunking like he should be in the NBA.

The video also served as a statement to his future opponent, Ward. Almost like Hunter was showing off how he’d beat the quarterback in a game if they were going to play each other.

Travis Hunter shooting no look threes from half court like Steph Curry #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/PmakecvAZw — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 22, 2024

Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter Warming Up During Colorado Basketball Game. pic.twitter.com/38O3XUaiae — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 21, 2024

Hunter’s athletic prowess is really unfair when you think about it. He could probably do anything he sets his mind to, honestly. When he was told he couldn’t play both sides of the ball at a high level, he did and won the Heisman trophy for it. It’s all very reminiscent of another two-way player from the ’80s and ’90s who he’s very close to.

Deion Sanders was a multi-sport athlete in his prime. He played in the NFL and MLB, and he did it at an All-Pro caliber. Hunter could probably become a highly touted NBA prospect if he wanted to, but he has shown that he has his sights set on the NFL.

Some athletes are just programmed differently. Most of them, as they get older, focus on one sport and one position, in order to boost their chances of making it in said league. But Hunter and Sanders are different. Whatever they want to do, they seemingly can. No bounds could hold Sanders back, and none will probably hold Hunter back as well.