“Ain’t No Way in Hell He Retiring”: Chad Johnson’s Realistic Take on Concussed Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field with training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Despite pleas from some of the NFL world, it doesn’t seem like Tua Tagavoila is taking the prospect of retiring seriously. And Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson thinks that Tua is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The Dolphins have placed the quarterback on injured reserve after he suffered the third documented concussion of his career against the Buffalo Bills.

Ocho emphasized that retiring at this stage, especially after receiving a substantial contract, is not an option for Tagovailoa. He noted that the quarterback has a strong desire to prove his worth not only to himself but also to those who have doubted his capabilities as the Dolphins’ leader. He said,

“It’s not easy to leave. especially this early. After he just got paid?… Ain’t no way in hell he retiring.”

The Dolphins QB signed a significant four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million this offseason. The contract includes $167.171 million in guaranteed and an average annual salary of $53.1 million.

This deal features a $42 million signing bonus and substantial guaranteed money that could influence his decision to continue playing despite health concerns.

Tua’s placement on the IR means that he will be off the field for at least four weeks and will undergo the league’s concussion protocol. In addition to the protocol, the QB is undergoing evaluations by neurologists to assess the severity of his latest concussion and determine the appropriate recovery steps.

The decision to retire, or come back, rests entirely on him. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniels echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the decision about Tagovailoa’s career ultimately lies with him, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health and well-being.

The Dolphins have signed backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to bolster their roster during Tagovailoa’s absence, ensuring depth at the position.

Skylar Thompson will take over as the starting quarterback while Tagovailoa recovers. However, Ocho doesn’t have much faith in Thompson as he emphasized that the Dolphins need their dual-threat quarterback back to have any shot at a winning season.