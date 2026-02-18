“I Bet I’d Be More Athletic”: Tom Brady Faces New Challenge From Logan Paul Ahead of Flag Football Event

There’s always something to be said for not wanting to break kayfabe as a professional wrestler, but it’s not often that a WWE superstar crosses paths with one of the most competitive athletes to ever walk the earth. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Logan Paul during his most recent chat with Tom Brady.

Tasked with being a heel, Paul did his best to suggest to Brady that he would be a legitimate threat in their upcoming outing at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia. The former New England Patriot clearly wasn’t having any of it, and even went as far as to clarify that “I love WWE, it’s very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Typically, no one in the world of professional wrestling would ever take kindly to hearing the legitimacy of the business being called into question, but according to Paul, the “pushback” that Brady offered was more than “legitimate.”

“I think, all around, most NFL players are better athletes than most WWE superstars, but I’m not sure that we could switch roles and it would be easy for either side… You can’t quite translate or copy and paste one into the other,” he said.

Paul then suggested that if someone was to “put me and Tom Brady up, athletically, against one another,” that he would more than fancy his odds of winning. “In a majority of sports? I bet I would be more athletic.”

While that’s about as inflammatory a comment as one could make regarding the seven-time Super Bowl champion, here’s where it is, again, important to remember that Paul is tasked with blurring the lines between promotional talk and personal beliefs.

Does he actually believe that he’s a better athlete than Brady? Is this purely a promotional stunt to drive interest in their upcoming event or to potentially extend their beef into a marketable skills competition? No one can know for certain.

What is clear, however, is that Brady’s usage of the word “cute” clearly left him bothered. “Being an athlete is ‘cute’ compared to being a fighter. Like, it’s cute, it’s cute, you guys are playing your sports,” Paul scoffed.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old content mogul will have the opportunity to test his mettle against some of the NFL’s brightest stars today, as he’s set to share the field with names like Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson on March 21st.