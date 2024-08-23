“Airbrush Works Wonders”: David Bakhtiari Jokes About Aaron Rodgers’ Youthful Look in Stylish Photoshoot

Aaron Rodgers continues to turn heads both on and off the field, even at the age of 40. The NFL star showcased his modeling chops in a photoshoot for Haute Time, flaunting Zenith watches – a brand he’s represented since 2021. But it wasn’t just fans who took notice of these dapper shots.

Advertisement

Enter Rodgers’ former Packers teammate David Bakhtiari, who couldn’t resist the urge to playfully troll the quarterback.

“Airbrush Works Wonders,” Bakhtiari quipped in the comments, suggesting that perhaps a touch of digital magic was behind Rodgers’ ageless appearance. The jest didn’t go unnoticed, with another ex-teammate, Jake Schum, chiming in to applaud Bakhtiari’s predictable trolling nature.

Some loyal Rodgers supporters fired back, defending their quarterback’s natural good looks. “You take that back, Bakh!!!!” one fan exclaimed, while another declared “Ok hater..when they used to interview him after the game with sweat and messed up hair ..he was EVEN HOTTER!!!!.”

David Backtiari and Jake Schum got some jokes for @AaronRodgers12 ‘s latest photoshoot. Some fans are not happy#Jets pic.twitter.com/SU5PbNXU7J — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 23, 2024

While some bristled at Bakhtiari’s teasing, others showered Rodgers with compliments, marveling at his smooth skin and dapper appearance. “Aaron, your skin is so smooth and glowing. Which face products do you use?” one curious admirer inquired.

Others added more succinct praises: “Smooth dude,” and “Oh my goodness so fine. #hallpass.”

As the regular season approaches, fans and critics alike wonder if Rodgers can do equally well on the gridiron as he did in front of the cameras.

Fans are eager to see the four-time MVP in action, especially after his brief four-snap appearance last season.

Rodgers has been absent from preseason games, and his nonchalant attitude toward the preseason has raised questions about his readiness for the season opener against the 49ers.

Rodgers admitted he hasn’t taken a hit yet, setting the stage for a potentially intense first game. Will he look as polished dodging defenders as he did posing for the camera?