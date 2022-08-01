AJ Brown is $100 million richer but still salty about Deebo Samuel’s massive $73.5 million extension

AJ Brown signed a 4 year, $100 million contract extension this offseason after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he still holds hard feelings towards his old team, the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown was drafted in the second round with the 51st pick during the 2019 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans picked AJ Brown to complement Derrick Henry and build a competing offense. Brown enjoyed 3 successful seasons with the Titans.

In those seasons, Brown totaled 185 receptions, 2,995 yards, and 26 total touchdowns. He was a 1,000 yard receiver in his first two seasons, but was injury prone. He was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl as well.

After playing out 3 of the 4 seasons on his rookie contract, Brown was looking for a lucrative long term extension. The Titans were reluctant to pay him top dollar money.

After a drama filled offseason, Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for a first round draft pick in the upcoming draft. Immediately after, Philadelphia signed Brown to a 4 year extension. With the pick, the Titans selected Brown’s replacement, Treylon Burks.

AJ Brown and the fellow standout receivers from the same draft class were paid, without being traded

AJ Brown’s draft class had many standout receivers, especially in the later rounds. The San Francisco 49ers chose Deebo Samuel with the 36th overall pick, DK Metcalf was chosen with the 64th overall pick, and Terry McLaurin was selected with the 76th overall pick.

All of these standout franchise wide receivers were paid on the original team they were drafted on. McLaurin was the first to sign a 3 year extension worth up to $71 million. Then Metcalf chose to sign a 3 year, $72 million extension. And finally, just yesterday, Samuel signed a 3 year, $73.5 million extension.

With these recent developments, Brown took another shot at his former team. He claimed that the 4 of them received identical contracts, but only he was traded, insinuating that it was the organization’s fault. It is hard to disagree with Brown.

Go Birds, AJ. I’m happy you’re an Eagle. — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) August 1, 2022

The 4 teams are all at different phases: rebuilding, contending, and in the middle. But only Brown was traded. When he was first traded, the rumors made it seem as if he was reluctant to take an offer with the Titans. Brown has been trying to clear the rumors for a while now.

Because of his repetitive tweets and arguments, fans on the Internet have grown tired to Brown’s whining. It has gotten to a point where sometimes he goes back and forth with fans.

For the love of God , I was the best receiver to play for your franchise. Shut up and move on. You mad at the wrong person 🕺 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 10, 2022

