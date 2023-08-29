Months After Listing Missouri Ranch Home for $2,900,000, Patrick Mahomes is Selling His Belleview Ave. Penthouse for $550,000

Patrick Mahomes, the man the myth the legend, or should we say the athlete, the investor, and the businessman, is now selling his Belleview Ave. condo for $550,000, just months after listing his Missouri Ranch home. The Kansas City superstar had actually made a smart business move by listing his ranch house for a whopping $2,900,000 a little while back.

Advertisement

In an attempt to get rid of another one of his properties, Patrick has now listed one of his penthouse condos for just over half a million. While the condo appears to be a rather humble abode in comparison to Patrick’s other properties, its location is what makes the house an absolute catch.

Patrick Mahomes lists His Kansas City Condo for $550,000

Patrick Mahomes has put up his condo near the Country Club Plaza for sale. The property located at Unit 303 at 4528 Belleview Ave is listed for a sensational $550,000, according to Zillow, a real estate listing site. According to the information available on the site, the condo has its own rooftop deck, along with a private two-car garage having built-in storage space.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1696353917683343841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The impressive property boasts an internal area of 1,800 square feet while housing two bedrooms. The primary bedroom and the living room have a cosy fireplace to keep residents warm. Mahomes’ former house has three bathrooms and comes with multiple electronic gadgets in the form of a TV, washer, dryer and fridge, ready for immediate usage.

The sale of the house is being handled by Paige Buechele, who is a realtor for ReeceNichols, and also happens to be the wife of Kansas City Chiefs‘ backup quarterback, Shane Buechele. Patrick Mahomes bought the condo, built in 2004 for a reported $307,000. However, the condo has failed to attract suitors in the past, when it was put up for sale in 2019 for $485,000. The listing was removed in March 2020 but was once again listed back in July, with the quarterback finally hoping to get rid of it this year.

Patrick Mahomes Sold His $2.9 million Ranch House

Patrick Mahomes had also listed his Kansas City Ranch home for sale earlier this year in June, for a whopping $2.9 million. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany bought the 1953-built house in 2019 for a reported $1.9 million according to FrontOfficeSports. The report further stated that the family spent another $400k on renovations to the house which spans over 4,800-square-foot and is set on a land plot of 1.4 acres.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1358491468407721987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The incredibly lavish property came with multiple state-of-the-art facilities. This included a family room with a fireplace and wet bar, blonde hardwood floors, a hot tub, three bedrooms and four baths, dining rooms, and a sunroom. Despite having all these amenities, Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, complained on her social media account that the house did not offer enough privacy. Unlike the condo which hasn’t sold in spite of multiple listings, the Ranch home was sold very quickly, much to the joy of the Mahomes family.