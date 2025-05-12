2x Super Bowl Champion Feels Confident That Shedeur Sanders Will Reign Supreme In the Browns QB Room

Shedeur Sanders hit the field for the first time as a rookie when he participated in the Cleveland Browns’ minicamp over the weekend. Understandably, many eyes were fixed on the young quarterback following his dramatic draft day slide just a few weeks earlier. Despite falling to the fifth round of the draft after being predicted to be a top-10 or, at the very least, a first-round pick, Shedeur has been in good spirits and even had a promising three-day rookie minicamp.

Sanders split reps with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during the camp. The veterans will join the rookies today as offseason workouts continue. Aside from Gabriel, Shedeur must compete for the starting QB position with the experienced Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

With such intense competition, Sanders must make the most of his opportunities if he wants a shot at a starting role or even making the Browns roster. Gabriel will already hold an advantage after being drafted two rounds ahead of him. Hence, it’s crucial for Shedeur to make the most of his chances from day one. And so far, he has been doing just that.

One person who has been impressed by Sanders is former Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy. Speaking on the Facility in this morning’s episode, McCoy raved about how well Sanders has performed at minicamp and how his teammates have also been impressed with him.

“I got my sources, they told me he looks the best player out of the whole camp,” McCoy continued. “If you look at Shedeur Sanders, his mindset ain’t to be the backup role with these dudes. He’s here to start.”

.@CutOnDime25 believes Shedeur Sanders will start early this season: “You learn to be the best in everything that you do. His mindset ain’t to be a backup.” pic.twitter.com/iO82n2aDfZ — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) May 12, 2025

McCoy was bullish about Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns this season. However, he did not have the same level of confidence in the other quarterbacks on the team.

“He’s going to start and he’s going to start early,” said McCoy. “I don’t think the Browns will be competitive this year. The biggest part about why he will start this year is because you in a room with dudes that would struggle to start with any other team.”

Deshaun Watson, who has been the team’s No.1 QB for the last two-and-a-half seasons, is expected to be out of action for some time this season due to a shoulder injury. Since Watson will be out for at least the start of the campaign, there will be an open competition for the QB spot. Who do you think will start for the Browns at quarterback in Week 1?