“All Is Not Lost in Green Bay”: Former Eagles DE Says Packers Are on the “Right Track” Since Losing Aaron Rodgers

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Green Bay Packers (11-6) won two more regular season games this season than last. Their defense made great strides, improving in points allowed, yards allowed and turnovers forced from 2023 to 2024. On offense, they scored 77 more points (460) than they did a year ago (383).

Despite these improvements, Green Bay was eliminated after a 22-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round. The Packers reached the NFC Divisional round last season, so they technically took a step back this year. This reality understandably has fans concerned about their future with Jordan Love under the center. However, former defensive end Chris Long thinks Green Bay is in a great spot.

Long discussed the Packers’ outlook on his Green Light podcast. He believes Green Bay needs to add a couple pieces to its defense to take the next step in 2025. On the other side of the ball, he admits Love needs to get more consistent. But overall, the Packers’ stability compared to that of their division rivals is what he considers their strongest asset.

“You’re gonna need a corner… you’re gonna need another pass rusher. Offensively, I think you’re close. You really are. I think it’s the development of the quarterback… you’ve got uncertainty in Chicago. You have quarterback uncertainty a little bit in Minnesota… and in Detroit, [they] might lose both coordinators. So all is not lost in Green Bay. They’re on the right track.”

Long feels Packers fans “would be okay” with how things have unfolded since losing Aaron Rodgers if you “[didn’t] tell them what it looks like.” He also isn’t concerned about Love’s poor showing against Philadelphia.

Chris Long: “I’m not gonna say the sky’s falling” for Jordan Love

Jordan Love hurt his elbow in Green Bay’s Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears. The ailment hampered him versus the Eagles’ tremendous defense. He recorded just 212 yards and threw three interceptions in the contest.

Love also just wrapped up his second season as an NFL starter. His age may indicate otherwise, but he still hasn’t played a huge amount of professional football. He nearly carried the Packers to the NFC Championship in 2023. Long pointed to the many other quarterbacks that have yet to rise to the occasion in the playoffs to justify his confidence in Love moving forward.

“They had every opportunity last year to beat San Francisco… if he’s healthy this year, I think that’s even closer of a game. I’m not gonna say the sky’s falling for him… you know how many of these great quarterbacks, you’re waiting for them to put their first big postseason run together?… the playoffs are a different ballgame.”

The context of Love’s injury has saved him from the same criticism directed toward Justin Herbert for a disastrous postseason appearance. He won’t be so fortunate if he replicates Sunday’s effort in 2025. Fortunately, he has ample time to recover and continue improving until that time comes.