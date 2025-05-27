“All They Wanna Do Is Jump the F*cking Tables Because They Got CTE”: Tyreek Hill Brutally Roasts Buffalo Bills and Their Fans

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a move on Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) in a pass route in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill had arguably the worst season of his NFL career last year. He failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 (though he missed four games in that year). He also recorded his lowest touchdown total, as well as his fewest receptions and yards per game since his rookie year. And it was no secret he wasn’t happy with the situation.

But despite all the mixed messaging he’s been sending the Dolphins since the final whistle blew in Week 18, Hill hasn’t let go of the rivalries he’s developed over the past three years in Miami. Most notably, the one with the dominant Buffalo Bills, who have won five straight division titles.

Hill actually had a healthy dislike of Buffalo even before he landed in South Beach. He and his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had sparked a rivalry with Josh Allen’s squad back in 2020 — one that carried through to the 2024 AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won again.

Hill may be unsure if he wants to remain a Dolphin, but he knows one thing for sure: he does not “f*ck with the Bills.”

“The Bills, I don’t f*ck with the Bills,” Hill said on a recent stream appearance. “When I used to play in Kansas City bro, it was always fuck the Bills every time we rocked against them. And we f*cked them up every time.”

What in the world Tyreek Hill was doing in a party bus with a toxic online personality like Adin Ross and all of his ghouls, goons, and goblins is a question for another day. But it was clear that Hill was throwing caution to the wind during whatever trip they were taking, as he continued his expletive-laden rant.

“But in Miami it’s the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder. It’s f*ck the Bills all day. All they wanna do is jump through f*cking tables because they got f*cking CTE. Stupid ass fans.”

Tyreek Hill talks about the Bills in a recent stream with Adin Ross: “F*ck the Bills. It’s f*ck the Bills all day, all they wanna do is jump through tables. Stupid ass fans” pic.twitter.com/LlvZuCx8Xe — . (@GoatPoint30) May 27, 2025

Even the surrounding online streamers were surprised Hill went so hard at the Bills fanbase. Nicknamed “Bills Mafia”, they are generally well-liked around the league. Most view them as lovable hooligans who just want to crack a beer and throw themselves through a folding table. If that’s hateable, then I don’t want to be likable.

We can somewhat understand why Hill might have a specific dislike for the Bills, however. He is just 2-7 all-time in the regular season against the club. He has averaged just 52.2 yards per game in those contests, which is his third-lowest average against any single team (Saints, Steelers).

Since arriving in Miami, however, it’s been especially bad. After winning his first matchup with the Bills in the teal and orange, the Fins have lost six straight, including their 34-31 loss to the Bills in the 2022 playoffs.

However, Hill shouldn’t have too much animosity towards the Bills. He did have his two greatest playoff performances against them with the Chiefs. In the 2020 AFC Championship, he sliced them for 172 yards on nine receptions, both career highs.

The next year, Hill was the catalyst for the epic “13 seconds” comeback in the 2021 AFC Divisional matchup. He had 11 receptions for 150 yards, including an iconic 64-yard TD with just a minute left. While the Bills have been dominating his teams lately, Hill has certainly had the biggest moments of his personal rivalry with the city of Buffalo.