“No One Was Listening”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Revisits “Darkest Phase” in Her Life

Randi Mahomes has had to overcome many adversities, early on in her life before her son became one of the best quarterbacks ever to play the game. While she raised three children, she worked two jobs to support the family financially. Now, with her children doing well, Randi has moved on to a better life. However, with a new, more public life came new challenges.

While she had seen a lot of adversity in her life, Randi’s life changed almost overnight after her son, Patrick Mahomes started performing well. However, the whole family had to face new challenges. And even after all she had been through, the mother of the QB found this time to be one of the darkest in her life.

While on the Mom Game podcast she said,

“I was in my darkest spot struggling on how to like navigate this new life. I was like who will my kids relate to [and] I mean this was like five years ago. I was like who could they relate to? Who could I talk to that they would like at the time. I was like no one’s listening to me you know I was that Mom.”

Moreover, this new form of struggle for Randi came at an inopportune time. Her oldest son, Mahomes was preparing to play and win his first Super Bowl. However, she still wanted to keep her family together and ensure that they moved in the right direction. Randi revealed that one of the things that really helped her was a scheduled phone call she had with someone special.

The Phone Call that Helped Randi Mahomes

While she explained that managing the newfound fame for her family was difficult, Randi mentioned that she reached out to someone who’s been in a similar situation. While her darkest spot was becoming more and more difficult to handle, Randi turned to Chris Jenner for advice.

Much like Randi, Chris is a parent to a family of celebrities and notable figures. Moreover, Chris has helped her daughters maintain and cultivate their fame and image well. While Randi wanted a scheduled call with Jenner, she was still in awe that someone like her took the time to talk to her.

She explained that it was nice to speak to someone like Randi as she had also seen the children go through the challenges that come with popularity. For Randi, it was just nice to have another mom to talk to about these things.

Patrick has cultivated an almost aspirational image that is now becoming the next big success story of the NFL. And with such a happy ending, the credit for it all goes to Randi Mahomes and her efforts as a mother.