“All Time Favorite Chief”: Fans Excited to See Super Bowl IV Champion Bobby Bell Arrive at Arrowhead Stadium Dressed as Santa

Kansas City Chiefs fans were in for a surprise during the Texans game when they saw Chiefs legend Bobby Bell arrive at the stadium. The 84-year-old former linebacker-defensive end was known for wreaking havoc on opponents in the ’60s and ’70s. He even made the 1970s Hall of Fame team, etching his name in the franchise’s history books.

Off the field, too, Bell has become a fan favorite with his wholesomeness, something that was quite evident in his interesting yet fitting outfit this Saturday.

The Super Bowl IV champion decided to make a festive entrance dressed as the jolly man himself, Santa Claus! Clad in the classic red and white ensemble, complete with plush wool fabric and a bushy grey beard, he embodied the spirit of the season. It made the 6 foot 4, 230-pound man easy to spot in the crowd, as Mahomes and the Chiefs got set for the Texans game.

The post, captured by sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz sparked a lot of reactions online, especially from the Chiefs Kingdom. While Bell may not be as well known outside of Kansas City, inside the city, he is beloved. It led one fan to recall a story of seeing the Hall of Famer in the past, while another referred to him as one of the greatest to ever play in the city.

It was all too funny to see the former NFL great dressed up in a Santa costume. The former Chief resides in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell even owned his own barbecue joint chain in town that operated for 30 years before he sold it to spend more time with his family.

Bell served as a motivational speaker for many years following his playing days. The city of Kansas City and the county of Shelby have also shown their appreciation for the former defensive end by naming historical landmarks after him.

Currently, August 28th is known as Bobby Bell Day in the county. They also named a boulevard after him and unveiled a mural of Bell on one of the city’s buildings. The city renamed the pavilion after him too. Needless to say, Bell is beloved in the KC community.

Bell started his career in 1963 as a defensive end before transitioning to linebacker by ’65. He played in both the AFL and NFL and made the All-Pro first team six straight times. He registered 40 career sacks and 26 interceptions throughout his 12-year career.

Whether he arrived in a Santa outfit or normal street clothes, the city of Kansas City was always going to be excited to see Bell. He’s a beloved figure that still has ties to the city even in his post-playing days.