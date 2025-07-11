“Almost Like a Slap on My Face”: Cam Newton Reacts as Paul Finebaum Claims Urban Meyer Called Him the ‘Worst Guy He Ever Dealt’ in CFB

Did Urban Meyer really call Cam Newton the worst player he ever coached, or is this just another fabrication by Paul Finebaum — something many have accused him of doing in the past? Finebaum claims that while he was covering Newton’s college career, Meyer told him directly, “Cam was the worst guy I ever dealt with”.

If true, that’s a bold statement coming from a coach who’s worked with dozens of players, some of whom have had serious legal troubles. Urban Meyer’s programs at Utah, Florida, and Ohio State have produced several standout talents and more than a few controversial figures. So if he truly said this about Newton, it raises eyebrows.

Finebaum didn’t stop there. He added that Newton had just “one meaningful season” in college and described him as selfish and arrogant.

Naturally, Cam Newton wasn’t going to let that slide. But instead of firing back with the same level of hostility, he chose to take the high road. While addressing the remarks, Newton acknowledged Finebaum’s reputation as a prominent voice in college football, but made it clear that in this instance, the veteran broadcaster was completely wrong.

“This is the thing I found kind of strange, like Paul, sources identified. Do you really think I was the worst player that Urban Meyer had ever dealt with? Your words, not mine. Normally, Paul, my guy, I really appreciate what you have been for multitudes of fans. Paul Finebaum is the Adam Schefter of college football. And for him to say these things in reference to me is almost like a slap in my face.”

To Newton, this felt like more than just a false quote, it was a personal attack, and one rooted in a deeper bias. He called out Finebaum’s apparent history of targeting confident Black athletes, stating that the insider has long held a grudge against him and continues to take shots at his character.

Still, Newton emphasized that he has grown over the years. While he admitted that, in the past, he might have responded with anger, he now chooses to handle things with maturity. With his own platform and voice, he’s ready to defend himself without stooping to the level of his detractors.

Newton closed his response with a firm message: he urged Finebaum to “cease the lying immediately,” making it clear that the claim was far from the truth.

Why did Cam Newton leave the University of Florida?

The official reason was to avoid expulsion after he faced felony charges for burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice. Authorities accused Newton of stealing a laptop from another University of Florida student, and the football program suspended him. Though the charges were later dropped after he completed a court-approved pre-trial diversion program, Newton announced his transfer before the university could take further disciplinary action.

However, according to Cam, that wasn’t the whole story. He says the real reason he left Gainesville was that he wanted to play football. He wanted actual game reps, something that wasn’t going to happen with Tim Tebow firmly entrenched as the starter. Tebow was already ahead of Newton in the depth chart and had a year’s head start in college.

Tebow had taken over from Chris Leak in 2007, the same year Cam arrived at Florida, and never looked back. He led the Gators to a National Championship, won the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starter, and racked up numerous accolades. Meanwhile, Newton appeared in just six games over two seasons and never started.

With Tebow set to return for another year, Newton saw the writing on the wall. He transferred to Blinn College, where he finally got his chance to lead a team. He made the most of it, winning an NJCAA Championship in his first full season before transferring to Auburn. There, he won the Heisman and led the Tigers to their only national title in the modern era.