“Even In The Shower”: Josh Gordon Recalls How Bill Belichick and the Patriots Had a Security Team Follow Him

For a split second back in 2013, Josh Gordon was the best wide receiver in the world. And then, just as quick as he burst onto the scene, he was gone.

He resurfaced about two and a half years later in 2017, back with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him. And in 2018, he was attractive enough for the New England Patriots to come calling for him during their 2018 run to the Super Bowl.

One of the first things you did when you were acquired by the Patriots back then was meet head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick. Gordon reminisced about his experience with the legendary coach on a podcast with former teammate Johnny Manziel recently. Apparently, Belichick was all business right from the start.

“He was just like, ‘So Josh, you’ve got a bunch of anxiety and stress, we heard you went to rehab.’ (Laughs) But he’s like, ‘Ya, ya, alright, look, this is a 20-year playbook. Can you understand at least this amount by Friday? We’re gonna need you to start on Sunday.’ … Alright, bet. Let’s see if you got it mentally, really. … But they gave me a chance and I took it. … They made me earn every bit of it. But it’s a lot of respect out in Foxborough.”

Very on brand for Mr. Belichick, no doubt. But Gordon’s time in Foxborough got even more Belichick-y as the wideout told the story about just how closely he was being monitored during his time with the Patriots. According to Gordon, there was a security team assigned to him during his time in Boston.

“There was a couple of guys that knew my whereabouts always. Even in the shower, I won’t say any names. But, yeah, you’d hear a knock on the door. And you’re like, ‘Oh shit!’ And it’s just so-and-so. F*ckin’ crazy sh*t man. But they were protecting their assets, and at least they were willing to go that length to make sure you show up to work. I don’t blame ’em.”

While he said he didn’t think it was Bill’s idea, the whole organization was so scared of the iconic HC that they’d overdo it at times. And they clearly did in this instance.

Gordon played 11 games for the Patriots that season, racking up 720 yards and three scores on 40 receptions. However, in December, Gordon announced that he would be stepping away from the game to focus on his mental health.

Gordon has good memories from his time in Foxborough

On the heels of Gordon’s announcement, the league made one of their own, saying they were going to put an indefinite ban on Gordon for violating the conditions of his reinstatement under their drug policy. That meant Gordon was not with the team during their run to the Super Bowl that year, though he still received a ring for his earlier contributions.

And that continued a trend of positivity and belief in Gordon coming from the Patriots. Gordon speaks glowingly of his time there and is one of the few departed athletes who continues to really embrace Boston’s divisive sports culture.

In 2019, the Pats secured Gordon for the upcoming season by placing a second-round tender on him, which the receiver really appreciated in light of his recent issues. He played six games for the Patriots that year, nabbing 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown. However, he was later waived after a knee issue landed him on injured reserve.

Gordon bounced around a little bit after that (even doing stints in the XFL) before calling it quits a few years later in 2024. It was the end of one of the great “what could have been” careers in modern sports history.

At least we’ll always have that 2013 season, when he left jaws on the floor with a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine TDs on just 87 receptions.

His 18.9 yards per catch that year remain the third-best mark of all-time for a WR with 80+ catches in that season. One of the great big play threats of his era was thwarted by both his own and especially the league’s strange obsession with marijuana.