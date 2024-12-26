mobile app bar

“Gonna Be Awkward When Lamar Jackson Wins”: Fans React to Josh Allen’s $50,000 Diamond MVP Chain

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Josh Allen [Left]; Lamar Jackson [Right]

Josh Allen [Left]; Lamar Jackson [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

If the bookmakers’ betting odds are to be believed, Josh Allen is set to win the NFL MVP this season. As the regular season concludes, it shouldn’t make much of a difference to his odds, with his nearest competitor, Lamar Jackson, still in the hunt to clinch the top spot. However, with just one game left to play, that’s highly unlikely.

Although, it seems like the Bills’ O-line has taken the betting odds a bit too seriously, as for Christmas, they went ahead and gifted Josh Allen a $50,000 diamond chain with ‘MVP’ engraved on it.

As impressive as this confident display is, netizens are saying that if Allen doesn’t get the MVP award, this could arguably be the biggest embarrassment of the season. All that needs to happen is for Jackson to win the MVP again, and it would put Josh Allen & Co. in a very awkward position, some argued.

Others saw the whole incident as one with immense potential to become a meme. Some netizens even saved the video, saying they would revisit it when other contenders, like Patrick Mahomes, win the trophy instead of Allen.

The best roast, however, came from an X user, who called the gift a “consolation prize.”

One thing that helps strengthen Josh Allen’s case for the MVP is the fact that the jury awards the title based on performances in the regular season. This means that all the contenders behind Josh Allen have a sizeable cover to ground in just two games, while Jackson (Allen’s biggest competitor for the award) has only one.

Jackson has been making a serious effort, though. Before the Texans-Ravens game, the odds favored the Bills QB at -550 to Lamar’s +400. But thanks to the Ravens star’s dominant performance against the Texans, the QB is now tied for most TDs this season with Joe Burrow at 39.

This win also gave the Ravens a strong chance of winning the AFC North division. It has, therefore, boosted Lamar’s odds for the MVP, with the latest figures standing at -240 for Josh Allen and +180 for Jackson.

A lot can change in Week 16 and 17, so we will have to wait and see how the MVP race plays out.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these