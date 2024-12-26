“Gonna Be Awkward When Lamar Jackson Wins”: Fans React to Josh Allen’s $50,000 Diamond MVP Chain

If the bookmakers’ betting odds are to be believed, Josh Allen is set to win the NFL MVP this season. As the regular season concludes, it shouldn’t make much of a difference to his odds, with his nearest competitor, Lamar Jackson, still in the hunt to clinch the top spot. However, with just one game left to play, that’s highly unlikely.

Although, it seems like the Bills’ O-line has taken the betting odds a bit too seriously, as for Christmas, they went ahead and gifted Josh Allen a $50,000 diamond chain with ‘MVP’ engraved on it.

Heartwarming: The #Bills offensive line spent over $50K on a diamond MVP chain to gift Josh Allen for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/vtH7GDim2u — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2024

As impressive as this confident display is, netizens are saying that if Allen doesn’t get the MVP award, this could arguably be the biggest embarrassment of the season. All that needs to happen is for Jackson to win the MVP again, and it would put Josh Allen & Co. in a very awkward position, some argued.

Gonna be awkward when Lamar wins again — Paulos (@LoswitheMos) December 25, 2024

Others saw the whole incident as one with immense potential to become a meme. Some netizens even saved the video, saying they would revisit it when other contenders, like Patrick Mahomes, win the trophy instead of Allen.

New meme unlocked I’ll be back after mahomes win mvp — LastDakBeliever (@native_ace) December 25, 2024

Now if he don’t win MVP I can’t even count how many times people going replay this video laughing https://t.co/nj7FEMiFQk — Shaitan (@xShizzleex) December 26, 2024

The best roast, however, came from an X user, who called the gift a “consolation prize.”

One thing that helps strengthen Josh Allen’s case for the MVP is the fact that the jury awards the title based on performances in the regular season. This means that all the contenders behind Josh Allen have a sizeable cover to ground in just two games, while Jackson (Allen’s biggest competitor for the award) has only one.

Jackson has been making a serious effort, though. Before the Texans-Ravens game, the odds favored the Bills QB at -550 to Lamar’s +400. But thanks to the Ravens star’s dominant performance against the Texans, the QB is now tied for most TDs this season with Joe Burrow at 39.

This win also gave the Ravens a strong chance of winning the AFC North division. It has, therefore, boosted Lamar’s odds for the MVP, with the latest figures standing at -240 for Josh Allen and +180 for Jackson.

A lot can change in Week 16 and 17, so we will have to wait and see how the MVP race plays out.