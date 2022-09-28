Danica Patrick helped fix Aaron Rodgers’ family feud that Olivia Munn could have caused

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t had the best relationship with his family, something his ex Olivia Munn may have caused, and something his other ex Danica Patrick tried to fix.

Rodgers dated Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. The Hollywood actress and former TV host is best known for her roles in ‘The Newsroom’ and ‘X-Men Apocalypse’ while also co-hosting ‘Attack of the Show.’ Olivia Munn has a net worth of $25 million.

Then, in 2018, Rodgers confirmed that he was dating racecar driver superstar Danica Patrick. She’s raced in all kinds of car races including the IndyCar Series and NASCAR. However, just like it did with Olvia Munn, Rodgers’ relationship with Patrick didn’t last long, and the two split in 2020.

Rodgers has since dated another Hollywood actress in the ‘Big Little Lies’ star Shailene Woodley. They too broke up after announcing they were engaged.

Why doesn’t Aaron Rodgers talk to his family?

Rodgers’ relationship with his family is something everyone is well aware of by now. There are several reasons for why Rodgers doesn’t speak to his family anymore.

For one, the Packers quarterback has questioned the nature of religion and Christianity openly before. Growing up in a Christian household, this didn’t go too well with his family. He’s asked, “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”

Additionally, when Rodgers started dating Olivia Munn, the rift between him and his family grew further. Supposedly, his family didn’t trust the actress.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Magazine.

“When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

However, given the strained relationship, things have improved, and some of the credit can be attributed to Danica Patrick. “She was working on bringing everyone back together, and at one point, they were on speaking terms again,” as per Us Magazine.

Even Rodgers’ brothers have noted how the distance in the family is disheartening. “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” Luke Rodgers, Aaron’s older brother said. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

