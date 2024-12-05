Alongside Dan Campbell, Lomas Brown Names Two More Heroes Who “Changed the Culture” in Detroit

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks at the scoreboard during their game against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Lomas Brown played offensive lineman for 18 years in the NFL, including 11 for the Detroit Lions. He was responsible for blocking for Barry Sanders, and he excelled at it, earning six Pro Bowl appearances. Since then, Brown has embraced Detroit, becoming their radio color analyst in 2018. This role has given him a first-hand look into Detroit’s rebuild under head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell has overhauled Detroit since arriving in 2021. On the latest Dan Patrick Show, Brown acknowledged this, praising the head coach for his work. He also pointed to two more people who deserve just as much credit as Campbell.

“Think about the job that not only him (Campbell) but Brad Holmes or Sheila Ford Hamp, just think of the job they had to do,” Brown said. “They had to change the whole culture.”

Brad Holmes was appointed as general manager for Detroit the same year Campbell was hired, in 2021. Campbell has overshadowed him in their time working together, but Holmes could be seen on Hard Knocks in 2022 making crucial team decisions. What stands out about Holmes is his willingness to listen and communicate with the head coach before making major decisions.

Sheila Ford Hamp also took over as principal owner from her mother around the time of Campbell’s hiring, in 2020. She has overseen all hirings and firings when it comes to coaches and GMs and has seemingly pushed all the right buttons so far. But will her efforts be enough for the team to bring home a Super Bowl in February?

Campbell and the Lions are Super Bowl Favorites

The Lions currently sit at +300 to win the Super Bowl according to sportsbooks. The Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills are all tied behind them at +475. Then the next closest team is the Baltimore Ravens, at +1100. As of right now, the Lions are Super Bowl favorites — something Brown and the fans aren’t used to.

“Because it was the same old Lions. The fans expected us to lose tight games or to find a way to lose,” Brown expressed. “It was always ‘Yeah they’re going to get there, but they won’t complete the job.’ It’s so different now.”

Today, Lions fans expect their team to win tight games and find ways to win. Something they’ve been really good at, as they’re 5-1 in one-score games this season. It’s a different vibe in Detroit this year, one that Campbell hopes they can take advantage of.

With a treasure trove of star players at his disposal like Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff, Campbell has put himself in the driver’s seat. The offense ranks first in points and second in yards. And the defense has also taken a massive step this season, ranking second in opposing points scored and 10th in yards allowed.