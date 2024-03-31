“You’d Love to See (Mike) Tomlin Talk”: Rich Eisen Wants the Steelers on Hard Knocks but Fans Aren’t Convinced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made bold moves in the 2024 offseason by trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and adding star QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to their roster. Now, with a powerhouse offense shaping up for the next season, NFL analyst Rich Eisen believes the Steel City would be a perfect team for HBO’s Hard Knocks.

During his recent sparring session on the “Rich Eisen Show,” the sports commentator expressed his wish to witness the behind-the-scenes interactions between Mike Tomlin and his players. Eisen’s excitement for the Steelers to feature on Hard Knocks stems from the team’s potential to excel under the spotlight next season. He also kept praising Tomlin’s authenticity and his good rapport with his team throughout the video.

Tomlin has coached the Steelers for 17 years and has never experienced a losing season. His track record speaks volumes and Eisen believes Coach Tomlin could achieve big this year. However, Eisen’s interest goes beyond the on-field actions, as he is also fascinated by what happens off the field.

“You’d love to see Tomlin talk behind the scenes,” Eisen asserted. “You would love it. And I know everybody who thinks that I’m in the tank for Tomlin and the national media is in the tank for Tomlin and it’s because we’ve been cast under his spell when we’re talking to him off camera.”

Eisen even envisions scenarios such as star quarterback Russell Wilson enjoying Pittsburgh’s famous Primanti Bros sandwiches on the show, alongside his wife, Ciara, and their kids. The sportscaster then foresaw rookie Justin Fields finding his way through the challenges of being a backup quarterback. Eisen also suggested that including standout Pittsburgh Steelers players from the team, such as Najee Harris, TJ Watt, and Cam Hayward, would add depth to the show.

But here’s the thing, the Steelers Nation didn’t quite agree with Rich Eisen. They were very quick to mention that their head coach, Mike Tomlins, and the team prefer to keep a low profile and don’t enjoy being in the spotlight; therefore, it’s highly unlikely for this show to ever materialize. Take a look:

The majority of fans do not want to take any risks that could affect their team’s chances of winning big next season. They believe in what is known as the Hard Knocks curse, which stems from the fact that none of the 20 teams featured in the series have gone on to win the Super Bowl that same season. Moreover, only seven of those twenty teams even made it to the playoffs, and out of those, just one — the New York Jets advanced up to the conference title game—in 2010.

A New Era for Hard Knocks

Fans, who are hoping to see their favorite team featured on Hard Knocks this season are in for a surprise. HBO’s brainchild appears to be undergoing a big change for the 2024 season. Now instead of following just one team during the regular season, the show will now focus on an entire division. The more the merrier, as they say.

NFL Chief Media and Business Officer Brian Rolapp announced this exciting change, but the specific division hasn’t been chosen yet. Since its debut in 2001, Hard Knocks has evolved from focusing solely on training camp to including both preseason and in-season editions.

Recent seasons have featured teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins. However, the shift to division-wide coverage promises to bring even more drama and excitement to one of football’s most entertaining shows.