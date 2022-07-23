“Amari Cooper went from Baker Mayfield to Deshaun Watson to Josh Rosen”: Cleveland Browns are already wasting the potential of their $20 million WR

Amari Cooper finds himself in a strange situation in Cleveland as he’s potentially on to his third quarterback before the season has even begun.

The Browns have fumbled the bag again with their quarterback situation. After years of painful quarterback, the Browns seemed to have found their guy when they drafted Baker Mayfield first overall in 2018.

Baker impressed in his rookie season, and in his third year, he took his play to another level as he guided the Browns to the divisional round of the playoffs where they almost upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mayfield struggled in his fourth year, last year, as he was dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season. Cleveland was looking for a way to upgrade at the quarterback spot despite Baker still having time to prove himself.

They shot for the moon and traded for Deshaun Watson, giving him the NFL’s first ever fully guaranteed contract in the form of a $230 million gift. Baker was traded to the Panthers, but the quarterback parade goes on in Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA will look to sue the NFL in federal court if he is suspended for the season, per @CharlesRobinson pic.twitter.com/31MN2t4dov — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2022

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s combined $88 million salary could rank 8th and 9th in the NFL

Amari Cooper is on to his third starting quarterback

Amari Cooper was brought over to the Cleveland Browns to form a dynamic duo with Jarvis Landry. One of the bigger storylines of the Browns’ 2021-22 season was how they lost Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ claimed that he wasn’t being targeted appropriately, and that Baker Mayfield was the cause of a lot of his missed catches. His dad even got involved.

Cooper has been a Pro Bowl-leve receiver for the last three years, finishing two out of his last two seasons with Dallas with over 1,000 receiving yards on the year.

However, if he was looking to find a quarterback upgrade in Cleveland, he ended up in the wrong place. The Browns restructured his $20 million contract, and the hope was that with Deshaun Watson, he’d have a strong chance at showing off his Pro Bowl level talent.

Well, that didn’t happen. Cooper had Mayfield as his starting quarterback at the start of the offseason. That position promptly switched to Deshaun Watson when he was brought on. However, with Watson’s legal issues, he may not even play this season.

Thus, the Browns signed former first round pick Josh Rosen to their squad. There’s a decent chance that Rosen may be the Browns’ starting quarterback when the season starts if the issues with Watson aren’t resolved. Once more, Cleveland may be wasting the potential of another star receiver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Memes (@nflhatememes)

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ $1.9 million, 3,759-square-foot real estate investment has doubled in value since its purchase