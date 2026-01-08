America’s Divorce Lawyer James J. Sexton Weighs In on Whether Tom Brady Is Having a Hard Time After His Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady’s love life has been all over the place lately. On New Year’s Eve, the GOAT went viral for getting cozy with social media influencer Alix Earle, prompting dating rumors. But just a few weeks earlier, Brady was back in the headlines for his supposed reaction to ex-wife Gisele Bundchen’s quiet marriage to Joaquim Valente.

Advertisement

The 7x-Super Bowl winner seemingly broke his silence about the wedding on Instagram with a questionable song choice. On his Instagram Stories, Brady paired two otherwise ordinary photos with Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” a track widely associated with mental health struggles and suicide prevention.

The timing of that post, paired with lyrics about emotional isolation and loss, immediately fueled speculation among fans. Was Brady processing the news publicly? Was it a subtle cry for empathy? Or was it simply a coincidence? That ambiguity is exactly what prompted commentary from one of America’s most well-known divorce attorneys and content creators, James J. Sexton.

“I find it hard to believe that he’d be having a hard time getting laid,” Sexton bluntly said (via YouTube), immediately pushing back on the idea that Brady’s post reflected some kind of personal collapse. Instead, he framed the post as something more complicated and possibly more performative.

“Sometimes, that’s like a cry for sympathy and attention. Where I think someone is like they want to be the dumped as opposed to the dumper,” he explained. In Sexton’s view, the confusion isn’t about whether Brady is hurting because divorce is, as he put it, “a very human experience…” But it has more to do with what TB12 wants the public to feel in response.

“What is it he wants us to feel? Does he want us to feel badly for him… or does he want us to feel angry at her, for her betrayal of him, and sort of make him more victim-like?” Sexton asked.

That’s where the divorce lawyer seemed genuinely puzzled. Brady, in his estimation, has never presented himself as someone who leans into victimhood.

“He doesn’t strike me as someone who is a particularly victimhood kind of a guy. You can’t be a quarterback at that level and not be a born leader… not be someone who’s really good at managing people and managing their talent,” Sexton fairly argued.

Considering all this, even Sexton found the cryptic nature of the post so unusual. “I’m not quite sure what he is trying to say or do in this post,” he admitted, repeating the point more than once. For someone so calculated throughout his career, the lack of clarity stood out.

Hence, Jimmy parted with a simple piece of advice for Brady: be clearer.

“Sometimes just be maybe a little more clear with your feelings,” he said, before floating one final possibility… that the post wasn’t meant to be read literally at all. “Unless he sees this as a form of performance art, in which case it’s like, okay, just project whatever you want to on this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James J. Sexton, Esq. (@nycdivorcelawyer)

Honestly, Sexton’s last line is the best possible explanation of the situation. What if Tom used the song in the story, just because he liked it? After all, songs like these are made catchy and mass-appealing by design.

Moreover, if Brady really cared about the messages being conveyed through his IG stories, the least he would have done is refute the serious mental health rumors. Or at least his representatives could have offered some explanation. But they didn’t, which is a response in itself.

So does Sexton’s take still make sense? In many ways, yes, because Brady has largely kept his private life guarded since the divorce, focusing on family and business. A sudden, emotionally loaded post, without explanation, naturally invites questions.

Whether it was intentional messaging or simply misread symbolism, well, only Brady has the answer to that. But until then, his fans will speculate.