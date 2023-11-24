Simone Biles Had an Electric Reaction to Husband Jonathan Owens’ Massive Career Feat on Thanksgiving

Simone Biles, known worldwide for her Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, and Jonathan Owens, quickly making a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers, consistently impress their followers.

This Thanksgiving, their story took an electrifying turn. Thanksgiving 2023 was a day of triumph and celebration for Jonathan Owens. Playing against the Detroit Lions, Owens, a safety for the Green Bay Packers, made a play that would forever mark his career—scoring his first-ever touchdown, and his first time being in the end zone since High School.

His biggest cheerleader, Simone Biles, was brimming with excitement. Biles, known for her remarkable achievements in gymnastics, showed that she’s equally formidable when it comes to supporting her husband.

The moment Owens scored, the internet buzzed with Biles’ ecstatic reaction. She immediately took to social media to express her pride and joy. She excitedly wrote on Twitter, “THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS LFGGGGGG0000000!”

Simultaneously, her Instagram story featured the video of Owens’ touchdown, captioned with heartfelt words, “LFG HUSBAND. I’m so proud of you. MY HEART. First career touchdown! So thankful!”

Simone Biles Celebrates Packers Triumph

The suit itself changed into a spectacle. Just weeks earlier, the narrative across the Packers was unsure, with speculations around their draft potential in 2024. However, the match against the Lions flipped the script. Green Bay entered Week 12 having scored 20 total first-quarter points, third-fewest in the NFL. They equaled that number on Thursday.

Led by quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers delivered a beautiful performance. The defense became impenetrable, and Love’s three touchdowns led the team to a 29-22 victory over Detroit. As the Packers clinched the win, Biles’ joy knew no bounds and she took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

She swiftly shared her happiness on X, posting, “A PACKERS WIN BABY!!!! Happy Thanksgiving🍁.” This submission wasn’t just a celebration of the recreation gained; it was proof of her unwavering support for her husband and his group. It became a moment that captured the hearts of many, showcasing the real love and pride of a wife for her husband’s accomplishment.