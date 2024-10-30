Amid Engagement Rumors, Three Reasons Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Unlikely to Consider It Before Off-Season

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The NFL power couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be ready to take a new step. According to Page Six, a source revealed that there’s a “countdown to an engagement for the starry pair.”

This, soon, caught the attention of everyone in the NFL world as many have been rooting for this phase of the couple’s life. However, the exact date for the same wasn’t declared, and here are the reasons why the possible date might be after the 2024 NFL season.

1. The most evident reason is that the power couple is silent about this potential engagement. While the source has unfolded how unique this relationship is for the pop singer, neither Swift nor Kelce have indicated any sign of confirmation, either on social media or traditional media.

2. The two stars are dedicated to their professional commitments. On one hand, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are busy with a competitive season. They are 7-0 for now, having recently defeated the LA Raiders. On the other hand, the pop icon is going to be occupied with the ‘Eras Tour.’ Her first stop is in Toronto, Canada.

3. Most NFL players tie the knot or get engaged during the offseason. This also includes Travis Kelce‘s older brother Jason Kelce. Jason and Kylie got married in April 2018. Even Travis’ best buddy, Patrick Mahomes, proposed to his then-girlfriend Brittany after the team received Super Bowl 54 rings. Eventually, they got married in March 2022.

Apart from these two eminent figures in Travis’ life, other prominent football players have also opted for an off-season wedding. The list encompasses Russell Wilson, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, and others.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the pair would be engaged before the end of the season. However, numerous sources have revealed that both Travis and Taylor are keen on getting married sooner rather than later. They are family-oriented and wish to have one of their own.

Taylor, in particular, has always been interested in starting her own family, once she finds ‘the one.’ Nonetheless, the couple seem to be enjoying their time together, and an inside source revealed how comfortable Taylor Swift feels in Travis Kelce’s presence.

Taylor Swift feels a “tremendous sense of peace” around Travis Kelce

After disclosing that an engagement might be on the cards for Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, the Insider, who is close to Taylor Swift, revealed some key details about their relationship.

The source disclosed:

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling.”

It was further revealed that this feeling is relatively new for Taylor Swift, relationship-wise. The Chiefs TE is her protector in every sense of the word, including ensuring she is physically and emotionally safe. He ensures that he doesn’t do anything careless or reckless with her.