Amid Giants’ Setback, Russell Wilson Quietly Continues His Children’s Hospital Visits

The New York Giants surprised everyone today by naming Jameis Winston as the starter for Sunday’s game. After Jaxson Dart was evaluated for his fourth concussion in just his seventh career start, he was officially diagnosed with one, forcing him to miss the next game. But many were caught off guard that it was Winston, not Russell Wilson, who got the starting gig.

Wilson opened the season as the Giants’ starting quarterback, going 0-3 with only one solid performance against a porous Dallas Cowboys defense. He was promptly benched for the rookie Dart, who looked like a sensational first-round pick in his brief appearances. Still, many expected the team to turn back to Wilson with Dart sidelined.

Surprisingly, though, New York is rolling with Jameis this Sunday. That’s quite a blow for the Super Bowl-winning QB. However, despite the turn of events, Wilson doesn’t seem deterred in his efforts off the field. He recently took to X to share an update on his weekly visit to a children’s hospital, Mount Sinai Pediatrics.

We owe it all to you Jesus! Amazed by the gift of each day and the healing power of Your love! Grateful for every Tuesday with the kids at @MountSinaiPeds @WhyNotYouFdn pic.twitter.com/Zx73dm4IIK — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 12, 2025

Wilson has been making these visits for the past four months while in New York. Back in August, he and his wife, Ciara, even hosted the Why Not You Foundation dinner at MetLife Stadium. The event drew numerous executives and representatives from Fortune 100 companies, as Wilson aimed to raise $3 million for his foundation.

Why Not You Foundation, founded by Russell Wilson and Ciara, will host its $3 Million Dollar Dinner on Monday, Aug. 18 on the Giants’ 50-yard line at MetLife Stadium. The event will bring together Fortune 100 companies, corporate executives, community leaders, notables and… pic.twitter.com/SDNFBUo9AN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2025

Russ usually visits the hospitals in person, meeting the kids face-to-face. He often gives them a free signed copy of his and his wife’s book, “Why Not You?” He’ll also take a picture with the patients and spend some time hanging out with them. It brings joy to all the kids and is clearly a wonderful cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s (@mountsinaipediatrics)

Wilson and Ciara founded their “Why Not You” foundation in 2014. It’s a nonprofit dedicated to children’s health and fighting against poverty while focusing on education. Their biggest program partner is the “V Foundation,” which is a popular cancer research center.

All in all, it goes to show how great a person Wilson is off the field. He may have upset many New York fans for the way he’s played on the field this season, which is why he’s being benched in favor of Winston. But nobody can deny that Russ is a kind soul who wants to impact the world for the better using the platform that he has. Kudos to him, and more players should follow in his footsteps.