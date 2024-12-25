mobile app bar

“We Need to Fix That”: Travis Kelce and Brother Jason Admit They Don’t Pay Their Interns for Their $100M Podcast

The Kelce brothers have built their $100 million podcast on the backs of unpaid interns. Just kidding. But if Jason Kelce is to be believed, there are some unpaid interns on the New Heights podcast that need to start getting paid soon.

During their latest episode, Kylie Kelce joined the duo and discussed her own new and super-successful podcast. As she was revealing that she gets help from “Queen Emma” for her episode rundowns, Jason cheekily said,

“Wait, you pay someone for that? You don’t have an intern doing it for you? We have interns do that stuff for us. We don’t pay people like that.”

Travis chimed in with a “We need to fix that” to Jason’s casual admission. Keeping the light-hearted moment going, Travis and Jason joked about their interns a bit more. Travis said, “That’s how business is done. That’s how a 90s business is ran.” 

Jason jumped into the shoes of a business bro with a tough-guy attitude and said, “That’s how you sell a $100 million podcast. Interns, baby!”

Jason and Travis secured a significant agreement with Amazon’s podcast studio, Wondery, for their show “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” earlier this year.

The deal, reportedly valued at over $100 million, grants Wondery exclusive rights for advertising sales and distribution for all audio and video episodes, including their entire back catalog. With that kind of money, they can definitely afford to pay some interns or “volunteers” as Travis called them.

Kylie too is off to a great start with her new podcast, ‘Not Gonna Lie.’ A week after her debut episode, as Jason poudly pointed out during the episode, she secured the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, bumping The Joe Rogan Experience down to the second spot.

