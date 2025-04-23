Despite Being “Tempting at Times,” Health-Conscious Jalen Hurts Avoids Ice Cream in His NFL Diet

After redeeming himself on the gridiron’s grandest stage, Jalen Hurts is giving a new meaning to the phrase “breakfast of champions.” Following his 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX, the face of the Philadelphia Eagles is revealing his daily diet to the public.

With nutrition being one of the key elements of a successful NFL career, the Alabama product is keen on limiting his intakes, especially in the offseason. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, the reigning Super Bowl MVP surmised that carbohydrates are a cautionary tale for him.

“Carbs fill you up. I think, as an athlete, you don’t want to walk around feeling too heavy all the time. So, I don’t necessarily eat to get full… Avoid the ice creams. It’s tempting at times but, it’s self-subscribed,” Hurts said.

Considering that the greatest to ever do it, Tom Brady, famously substituted sweet treats with his own rendition of avocado ice cream, it’s safe to say that traditional forms of ice cream are not on most player’s menus. While there are certainly some benefits to consuming whole fat dairy products, such as ice cream, it’s best to remain disciplined when chasing championships.

When it comes to snacking, Hurts prefers a classical pack of sunflower seeds. During lengthy film sessions and organizing game plans, the 26-year-old finds them to be a convenient, yet wholesome option. “They’re nostalgic, remembrance of my childhood, playing baseball and being in the dugout. They’ve done me well.”

As far his rotation of daily meals goes, Hurts explained that he prefers to keep it “light” during breakfast and lunch, usually opting for a Caesar salad. When it comes to dinner, its pure protein and vegetables. Believing that consistency is key, Hurts rarely strays from his nightly routine.

“In terms of protein, I keep it very consistent within the big three: fishes, chickens and steak. I’m pretty open to vegetables, I like to try a lot of different vegetables.”

Suffice to say, Hurts’ diet is likely Brady approved. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer famously developed what is known today as the TB12 diet.

Primarily focused on reducing inflation and maintaining a healthy balance of nutrients, his routine became more of a way of life rather than just another run-of-the-mill diet. The former New England Patriot even went as far as to eliminate certain vegetables from his pallet due to their inflammatory nature.

Brady also insisted upon only eating vegetables that were in season, highlighting the peculiar nature of his supplementary requirements. Suffice to say, Hurts appears to be on the right track towards sustaining the longevity of his NFL career.

While he’s unlikely to win as many Super Bowls as Brady did, the pride and joy of the Philadelphia Eagles can certainly play well into his 40’s. In a game as unforgiving as gridiron football, where the average length of an NFL career is only 3.5 years, an extensive stint as a starting quarterback is as much of a blessing as anything else.