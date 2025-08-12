“I Actually Didn’t Drink For 11 Years, Then I Turned 12”: Country Boy Josh Allen Talks About His Alcohol-Induced Frivolity

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is the definition of a country boy in every sense. He was born on a three-acre farm in Firebaugh, California — a town with a population of just 8,600 people. In fact, Allen’s farm life was so typical that while growing up, his main distractions from school and practice were hacking weeds, digging ditches and moving irrigation pipes.

This, in turn, compelled him to find new avenues for fun. “We didn’t grow up where we could just hop on our bikes and go to a buddy’s house, like me and my siblings. We had to figure out how to have fun on the farm,” Allen once said.

However, the tougher the upbringing, the wilder the stories become. This is why Will Compton believes that “country boys have good old-school throwing-it-back drinking stories.”

The Bussin’ With The Boys host asked Josh Allen if he had a story worth sharing, something everyone could laugh about.

Allen didn’t hesitate to play along. “I actually didn’t drink for 11 years,” he said, pausing just long enough for Compton to raise an eyebrow before delivering the punchline: “Then I turned 12.”

Taylor Lewan cracked a knowing smile as Allen doubled down on the bit, saying, “Still trying to process that one,” before assuring them he was only kidding.

This was classic Josh Allen, who leaned into his easygoing country-boy charm before things took an intriguing turn. Compton, who was clearly fishing for a juicy story, asked: “Have you ever, uh… kicked the door in or knocked the door down?”

The reigning NFL MVP, caught slightly off guard, shot back: “Did somebody tell you that?” “This is an interview,” Lewan reminded him with a grin, but Allen was already suspicious. “That is very specific,” he said, clearly amused but guarded.

“Yeah, very specific door. Just… maybe one day, one night, I don’t know, there was a door that was kicked down. I can neither confirm nor deny,” the QB then added.

Lewan, however, pressed further, asking where this hypothetical door might have been.

Allen, in response, gave just enough to keep the mystery alive: “At a bar in Laramie. There’s only three of them, so you can do some research there.” When Lewan teased that maybe the door was “talking a little sh*t,” Allen chuckled and replied: “I guess so. I guess so.”

This was the kind of playful back-and-forth that showcased exactly why Josh Allen is one of the league’s most charismatic personalities. Even when talking about a possibly sketchy night out, he was able to turn it into a funny bit. He gave just enough detail to keep the listeners interested without confirming the entire story.

Whether or not a door in Laramie ever felt the full force of the Bills’ QB, the way he told it ensured that country-boy Allen’s ‘alcohol-induced frivolity’ will live on in NFL podcast lore.